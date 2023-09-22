The FREEda Camping Trailer is the smallest model in the BLACKCAMP range. But what it lacks in size it makes up for its amazing storage capabilities. It can fit all your outdoor gear, from mountain bikes to go-karts, making it a versatile choice for all adventurers and ideal not just for small weekend trips but also for long holidays.

This home on wheels comes in a combination of fiberglass, aluminum, and steel construction with a hard-shell roof tent that pops up into a comfortable sleeping space equipped with windows all around for a 360-degree view of the surrounding landscape. Despite its compact size, it can easily sleep four people.

The FREEda Camper hitches on a two-axle trailer with AL-KO suspension while the trailer’s tailgate area offers spacious storage. It can house two to four bikes securely during transport and access to the stored gear is easy thanks to two large doors: one on the side and the other at the trailer’s rear.

Blackcamp thoughtfully designed all parts of the trailer to accommodate a kitchen upfront accessible via a pull-out adjacent to the storage area. It comes equipped with a two-burner gas hob, a pull-out shelf to store cooking and eating utensils and more, a cold-water washbasin, and a generous 63L fridge. So you can easily whip up a good meal even in the great outdoors.

Best of all, the FREEda Camping Trailer is off-grid ready with a provided 95-Ah gel battery for power and a 220-V inlet that taps back into the utility grid upon return to urban living. Fresh water is stored in a 60L tank while waste water deposits into a 20-L tank.

