The international movie scene has since been obsessed with the vampire mythos after Bram Stoker published his classic book Dracula in 1897. Western culture, especially, has turned the quintessential vampire tale into a general theatrical allure, with filmmakers looking for inventive and unique ways to turn it into a cinematic success.

Admit it. There’s just something utterly terrifying yet satisfying in watching a horror film about these creatures of the night. A premise about bloodsuckers is open to all forms of interpretation. Vampires can come in various supernatural forms and have appeared in folklore stories of many cultures. Thus, it gives storytellers a vast array of ideas for a narrative that involves all forms of subplots and genres.

Although, when it comes to vampire films, there are only a few that really delivers the thrill, chill, horror, and gore without sacrificing great storytelling. These movies go beyond the general vampire sub-genre and provide a lasting impression on viewers.

The best vampire movies are those that bend the rules of the genre. They are the ones that people talk about years after its release. Those that make you go “Aha” and “Oh Yeah” because you all agree that it’s a great vampire flick. And one of the great sources of vampire films is no other than Netflix.

The streaming giant is home to all forms of TV entertainment, from standup specials, foreign movies, TV shows, and documentaries in all their genres. To save you the trouble of going through all the offerings on Netflix, we have come up with a list of the best vampire films you can enjoy. Some classic, some twisted, sexy, purely horrific, weird, trippy, indelibly captivating and timeless.

You have What We Do In The Shadows, a mockumentary about vampire life from the director that gave you MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok. Then there’s 30 Days of Night, a no-holds-barred vampire film where the bloodsuckers truly terrify and haunt your dreams.

There’s the Blade series, which has become a cult classic that it even inspired a modern remake under the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The Underworld movie franchise about vampires and werewolves catapulted Kate Beckinsale into stardom when she took the lead role as a fierce vampire fighter. Then of course, who can forget From Dusk Till Dawn, which featured the then-relatively-new actor George Clooney and brought international attention to the sexy Salma Hayek.

There are also a few notable foreign titles in the mix that deserve your viewing attention including the Swedish film Let The Right One In and the South Korean movie Thirst from Oldboy filmmaker Chan-wook Park. If you can enjoy a movie while reading subtitles, then these two should definitely be on your watch list.

Interview with the Vampire tops our list because it remains as one of the highly acclaimed, captivating, and timeless vampire movie. Not only does it star two of the most famous actors in Hollywood but it also gives a profound meaning about life, which is probably what makes it stand out from all the other vampire films that came out during its year.

So with all these said, we hope you find our list of the Best 20 Vampire Movies on Netflix helpful and agreeable to your own preference. We’ll make sure to update this list as there are bound to be more great vampire flicks to come in cinemas and on the streaming network in the months to come.