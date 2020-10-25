The international movie scene has since been obsessed with the vampire mythos after Bram Stoker published his classic book Dracula in 1897. Western culture, especially, has turned the quintessential vampire tale into a general theatrical allure, with filmmakers looking for inventive and unique ways to turn it into a cinematic success.
Admit it. There’s just something utterly terrifying yet satisfying in watching a horror film about these creatures of the night. A premise about bloodsuckers is open to all forms of interpretation. Vampires can come in various supernatural forms and have appeared in folklore stories of many cultures. Thus, it gives storytellers a vast array of ideas for a narrative that involves all forms of subplots and genres.
Although, when it comes to vampire films, there are only a few that really delivers the thrill, chill, horror, and gore without sacrificing great storytelling. These movies go beyond the general vampire sub-genre and provide a lasting impression on viewers.
The best vampire movies are those that bend the rules of the genre. They are the ones that people talk about years after its release. Those that make you go “Aha” and “Oh Yeah” because you all agree that it’s a great vampire flick. And one of the great sources of vampire films is no other than Netflix.
The streaming giant is home to all forms of TV entertainment, from standup specials, foreign movies, TV shows, and documentaries in all their genres. To save you the trouble of going through all the offerings on Netflix, we have come up with a list of the best vampire films you can enjoy. Some classic, some twisted, sexy, purely horrific, weird, trippy, indelibly captivating and timeless.
You have What We Do In The Shadows, a mockumentary about vampire life from the director that gave you MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok. Then there’s 30 Days of Night, a no-holds-barred vampire film where the bloodsuckers truly terrify and haunt your dreams.
There’s the Blade series, which has become a cult classic that it even inspired a modern remake under the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The Underworld movie franchise about vampires and werewolves catapulted Kate Beckinsale into stardom when she took the lead role as a fierce vampire fighter. Then of course, who can forget From Dusk Till Dawn, which featured the then-relatively-new actor George Clooney and brought international attention to the sexy Salma Hayek.
There are also a few notable foreign titles in the mix that deserve your viewing attention including the Swedish film Let The Right One In and the South Korean movie Thirst from Oldboy filmmaker Chan-wook Park. If you can enjoy a movie while reading subtitles, then these two should definitely be on your watch list.
Interview with the Vampire tops our list because it remains as one of the highly acclaimed, captivating, and timeless vampire movie. Not only does it star two of the most famous actors in Hollywood but it also gives a profound meaning about life, which is probably what makes it stand out from all the other vampire films that came out during its year.
So with all these said, we hope you find our list of the Best 20 Vampire Movies on Netflix helpful and agreeable to your own preference. We’ll make sure to update this list as there are bound to be more great vampire flicks to come in cinemas and on the streaming network in the months to come.
Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)
Louis (Brad Pitt), a plantation owner, has lost his will to live following the death of his wife and infant child during childbirth. In comes Lestat (Tom Cruise) who takes a liking to the man and offers him the chance to become like him– a vampire.
Louis accepts and the vampire drains him of his mortal blood and replaces it with his own, thus turning the aggrieved husband into a creature of the night. The film chronicles Louis’ life as he adjusts and adapts to becoming a vampire. He must learn the ways of his kind while he tries his best to abstain from drinking human blood.
Interview with the Vampire is told from Louis’ point of view as he tells his epic life story. He lives through centuries going through the motions of life and experiencing everything that comes with it: love, hunger, betrayal, and loneliness. His outlook and happiness roll while relationships and people he’s come to know come and go.
The narrative follows Louis as he searches for meaning to his now eternal life. It shows his dissatisfaction at his disposition, yet he refuses to end it even though the means to do so are readily available.
Outside of the vampire theme, this movie provokes deep thought about life and survival in relation to moral consciousness. Must we forget to do what is right just to live?
Directors: Neil Jordan – Screenplay: Anne Rice – Cast: Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, Thandie Newton – Run Time: 2h 3m
What We Do In The Shadows (2014)
From the people who brought you the comedy series Flight of the Conchords, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi deliver yet another surprisingly hilarious and memorable experience in What We Do In The Shadow, a spoof movie about vampires and what they actually do at night if they’re not out hunting for food.
Done in documentary style, the film centers on three vampires, Viago (Taika Waititi), Deacon (Jonathan Brugh), and Vladislav (Jemaine Clement), flatmates who find that living a mundane life in a modern world can be pretty stressful. They realize that they’ve started to live like humans do and go through their everyday worries, like paying rent, bills, and doing house chores. Even getting into nightclubs takes a lot of effort.
To get closer to the humans, the trio decides to invite a group of them over to their house to do a documentary on their life. However, things don’t always go as planned especially when hunger strikes.
If you’re looking for a film with a good sense of humor and lots of laughs, then What We Do In The Shadows delivers just that. This mockumentary provides hilarity even from the slightest bit of chaos that erupts in the vampires’ everyday life. The special effects are particularly funny.
This movie doesn’t have much of a story to tell but this doesn’t really matter much when you start to see the interaction among the characters and laugh at their petty squabbles.
Directors: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi – Screenplay: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi – Cast: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Jonathan Brugh, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer – Run Time: 1h 26m
Let The Right One In (2008)
This Swedish film is all about young love but with a horrific twist. Set in 1982, the story follows Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a bullied boy who befriends a peculiar girl named Eli.
Eli (Lina Leandersson) can’t stand the sun or human food and can’t come inside a room or a house unless invited. Oskar forms a deep bond with his mysterious neighbor and because of her he found the strength to fight back against his aggressors.
However, Oskar later learns about Eli’s true identity when she confides in him her macabre secret and her connection to the string of murders in their neighborhood. Oskar realizes that she must drink people’s blood in order to survive and the 12-year-old boy is left with a difficult choice between his friendship with the vampire and his moral obligations.
This is a beautiful and well-crafted film with depth and meaning. It’s not merely a vampire slasher flick filled with gore and horror. It moves you since you feel the characters and their emotions, especially with Oskar and Eli, two young people whose friendship blossoms into a pious love for one another.
You feel Oskar’s struggles and confusion and you anticipate his next step after he learns about Eli’s identity. Let the Right One In is a captivating and atmospheric film that gives justice to its main source (the 2004 novel of the same title by John Ajvide Lindqvist).
Directors: Tomas Alfredson – Screenplay: John Ajvide Lindqvist – Cast: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson, Per Ragnar, Karin Bergquist, Patrik Rydmark – Run Time: 1h 54m
30 Days of Night (2007)
Darkness becomes everyone’s nightmare and terror when creatures of the night decide to prey on the defenseless in an isolated Alaskan town. The inhabitants of the small town of Barrow, Alaska must gather up their strength and courage (and their ammunitions) in order to outlive a gang of ravenous vampires who decide to attack during the one-month long darkness that the town goes through every year.
Those who opt to remain in the town instead of heading south immediately regret their decision to stay. Now they must fight to survive until dawn breaks.
The cold, barren, and isolated setting help build the tension, despair, and horror the characters endure throughout the invasion. What this film lacks though is a little background history on the origins of the vampires.
Regardless, this movie gives a unique take on a legend and interprets the vampires as they are…TERRIFYING and BLOODTHIRSTY. There’s nothing seductive, campy, or romantic about these bloodsuckers. This is a no-holds-barred vampire movie that will surely scare and haunt your dreams (probably even your waking hours especially at night), because what could be scarier than 30 Days of Night when vampires surround and stalk you?
Directors: David Slade – Screenplay: Steve Niles, Stuart Beattie – Cast: Josh Hartnett, Melissa George, Danny Huston, Ben Foster, Manu Bennett – Run Time: 1h 53m
From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)
One of the best vampire films to have come out in the 1990s that even spawned a TV remake more than a decade after its release, which is a testament to its success. From Dusk Till Dawn takes you on an action-packed thrill ride involving a robbery, a hostage, and a vampire siege. It’s like watching two movies in one yet it doesn’t confuse because the plot doesn’t come out convoluted.
The story follows the sadistic Gecko brothers, Seth and Richie, who escape to Mexico after they leave a string of robberies with fatal casualties in their wake. To cross the border, they kidnap a pastor and his family who are on the same motel they are in.
Once south of the border, they stop at a rough-and-tumble trucker bar called The Titty Twister where the brothers are supposed to meet a local thug.
However, the bar isn’t what it appears to be as it begins to fill with vicious vampires. With the odds stacked greatly against them, the quintet decides to team together in hopes of defeating the bloodsuckers and outliving the nightmare until dawn breaks.
Directors: Robert Rodriguez – Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino – Cast: Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Juliette Lewis, Quentin Tarantino, Salma Hayek, Danny Trejo – Run Time: 1h 48m
Underworld (2003)
A war is brewing between vampires and werewolves and a human holds the key to ending the chaos. Medical student Michael Corvin (Scott Speedman) accidentally involves himself in the said war when on the way home from work he stumbles upon what he believes is a scuffle between two street gangs.
Little does he know that he actually saw a fight between two underground communities unknown to the human world — the Death Dealers (a tribe of vampires) and the Lycans (band of werewolves). What he witnessed immediately puts him as a wanted man by the Lycans.
Selene, a leading member of the Death Dealers, hears about the Lycans’ plan to capture Michael and decides to stalk him. She didn’t expect though to become emotionally attached to the human the more she shadows him.
Selene feels inexplicably drawn to the human to the point of wanting to protect him. But fate has other plans for Michael when a werewolf attacks him. Selene must now choose between her loyalty to her tribe and her emotions now that the man she swore to protect has become a sworn enemy.
This film doesn’t romanticize the notion of vampires and werewolves (unlike the international phenomenon Twilight). They exist in nights and shadows. There’s no shimmering or glistening in the sun and no campy love story between Michael and Selene.
Despite its less-than-stellar reviews, Underworld remains a favorite among fans of the vampire and werewolf lore. Its story captivates and its concept remains unique and interesting even decades after its existence.
Directors: Len Wiseman – Screenplay: Kevin Grevioux, Len Wiseman, Danny McBride – Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Shane Brolly, Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy – Run Time: 2h 1m
Blade (1998)
While we wait for Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) to don on the suit and turn into a slayer of the undead in the MCU’s version of Blade, we look back at the film that started it all and the man that made history with his portrayal of the cult hero — Wesley Snipes.
Helmed in 1998, when vampire flicks were scarce, this movie made a lasting impression on viewers for its mature content. This is not a movie for kids. It has foul dialogues, strong bloody violence, and lots of horror and gore. Suffice to say, this is not for the faint of heart and those with weak guts.
Wesley Snipes is compelling in his portrayal of a vampire slayer who makes it his mission to end all vampire existence in a world where they walk freely among humans. He works tirelessly 24/7 slashing, kicking, hacking off, and shooting at these creatures of the night.
Blade has a story that may seem a little bland and predictable. But you can count on the action to be intense and exhilarating, enough to keep you watching the entire 2-hour run.
Directors: Stephen Norrington – Screenplay: David S. Goyer – Cast: Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson, N’Bushe Wright, Donal Logue – Run Time: 2h
Blade II (2002)
The lack of positive reviews don’t stop Blade from becoming a cult classic and from turning into a franchise. And in the sequel, our titular hero is still fighting vampires, although this time, he’s up against a far more deadly opponent known as The Reaper, a vampire so ravenous that it preys not just on humans but also his kind.
The Reaper leaves blood and gore in its wake and turns its victims into Reapers themselves. Soon, the human and vampire population alike are declining and the Shadow Council decides to enlist the help of Blade.
However, in order to end the existence of the Reapers, Blade must go into an alliance with the community that he despises the most. He joins forces with The Bloodpack, an elite team of vampires trained in all modes of combat, to end the Reaper threat.
Blade II packs even more carnage and strong violence than its predecessor: bashed heads, splitting bodies, and more. Our titular hero also amps up his weapons with the techno kind that can perform all sorts of deadly kills, so you can just imagine all the gore that comes with it.
As with the first film, the sequel has a predictable and uncomplicated story but it’s a great film nevertheless, one that is sure to become a guilty pleasure.
Directors: Guillermo del Toro – Screenplay: Marv Wolfman, Gene Colan – Cast: Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Ron Perlman – Run Time: 1h 57m
Van Helsing (2004)
Fresh from her portrayal of a vampire in Underworld, Kate Beckinsale once again portrays a 19th-century gothic princess named Anna Valerious, whose family is known for fighting supernatural beings. This time though she calls on an ally, unlike in Underworld where she takes upon the fights by herself.
In the film, Anna summons the famed Van Helsing, a great monster hunter known for his dedication to battle evil forces that exist outside the bounds of nature. Van Helsing and his partner Carl travel to Transylvania where they learn that Count Dracula has entranced a vicious creature and formed an alliance with a monster.
If you look behind the cannon messing and the overused CGI effects, Van Helsing is your perfect popcorn movie with enjoyable action sequences and dazzling backdrops and costumes that draw you into the period setting.
Directors: Stephen Sommers – Screenplay: Stephen Sommers – Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Shuler Hensley – Run Time: 2h 11m
Daybreakers (2009)
Set in the year 2019 in the aftermath of a plague that has transformed almost all humans into vampires and only 5 percent of the human race remains. While the creatures of the night walk the earth freely and co-exist among the living, there is still the constant fear that they can ultimately wipe out human existence.
This threat becomes a reality when blood supply starts to dwindle even with rationing becoming the norm. Drastic problems call for drastic measures and the dominant race plots for their survival. They race against time to get the blood they need in order to avoid turning into vile creatures.
Dr. Edward Dalton (Ethan Hawke), a hematologist, has been working on a synthetic blood that can satiate the vampires’ needs and end human suffering altogether. However, his views on finding a solution change when he meets a vampire who found a way to turn himself back into human form.
This is a fresh and entertaining take on a vampire story where the events take place in a dystopian future. The narrative perfectly balances the action, sci-fi, and horror and the gore is not over-the-top although the film doesn’t lack in the violence and the macabre.
Directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig – Screenplay: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig – Cast: Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Sam Neill, Vince Colosimo, Isabel Lucas, Jay Laga’aia – Run Time: 1h 38m
Byzantium (2012)
Neil Jordan is no stranger to creating a captivating and thrilling vampire movie (Interview with the Vampire), but this time he takes a step back on the grim and deadly for a gentler and sexy in Byzantium, which follows a mother and her daughter as they go through the motions and deal with the pitfalls of eternal life.
The story picks up pace after the women escape the mayhem they left behind in London and seek refuge in a rundown guesthouse on the Sussex coast and befriends a few of the locals. Clara, the mother (Gemma Arterton), tries to adjust to her new life and surroundings by opening a brothel while her daughter Eleanor (Saoirse Ronan), becomes chummy with Frank, a sickly teenaged neighbor.
However, their past eventually catches up on them with deadly consequences as the truth about their identity and their secret spreads. They must try to outlive the threat to their existence, which comes in the guise of two men masquerading as cops.
Byzantium isn’t just a vampire story. It‘s also a gothic tale about relationships and family with a profound message about trust and identity.
Directors: Neil Jordan – Screenplay: Moira Buffini – Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Arterton, Sam Riley, Thure Lindhardt, Daniel Mays, Uri Gavriel, Caleb Landry Jones –Run Time: 1h 58m
Priest (2011)
This live-adaptation of the series of Korean graphic novels is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has seen through its share of chaos and destruction from centuries of war between vampires and humans. The story centers on a legendary Warrior Priest (Paul Bettany) from the last Vampire War, who now lives in obscurity among the disheartened humans in walled-in dystopian cities governed by the Church.
Priest has made a vow to never break out of his walled confines and venture out. But he breaks this promise when he learns that a pack of murderous vampires has abducted his niece (Lily Collins) and killed her mother. He then embarks on an obsessive quest to rescue her before she becomes one of the vampires.
Despite its negative reviews, Priest is a decent enough movie about vampires with captivating action sequences and minimal gore. It has an interesting concept that failed to captivate and make a good lasting impression, probably because of the short runtime. Had it been longer, perhaps the characters would have been given more backstories and the story further developed.
Directors: Scott Stewart – Screenplay: Cory Goodman – Cast: Paul Bettany, Cam Gigandet, Maggie Q, Lily Collins, Stephen Moyer –Run Time: 1h 27m
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
History mixes with fiction in this action fantasy horror about the 16th President of the United States as a vampire slayer. When Abraham learns that creatures of the night plan to take over his country, he makes it his mission to eliminate them no matter what it takes.
His hatred for the vampires stems from a personal loss when at the age of nine, he saw the vampire Jack Barts kill his mother. A decade after, he is unsuccessful in his quest to kill Barts, but in the process gains an ally in Henry Sturgess, who teaches him the ways of killing a vampire.
Abe becomes a vampire hunter at night, killing only those that Henry wants dead, while he works the day job as a store clerk. He eventually starts his own campaign to eliminate the vampires when he becomes U.S. President.
This is something that not many people would think of as a fun and entertaining vampire film, especially when the most famous American president is involved. But it delivers just that and more. It’s got great action sequences and is not actually corny as its title implies. Instead, it’s more on the serious and dark side.
Directors: Timur Bekmambetov – Screenplay: Seth Grahame-Smith – Cast: Benjamin Walker, Rufus Sewell, Dominic Cooper, Anthony Mackie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Run Time: 1h 45m
Night Watch/ Nochnoy dozor (2004)
From the same filmmaker that brought you Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, comes another unique vampire fantasy that pushes the limits of the genre to give viewers visual thrills and epic storytelling.
Set in modern Moscow but pays homage to the bloody medieval days, the film follows the “Others,” humans with supernatural abilities. The Others are grouped into the forces of light and forces of dark (Day Watch and Night Watch). The Day Watch governs the day while the Night Watch rules over the dark. The dark forces roam the streets freely at night as vampires.
The protagonist is Anton, who enlists in the Night Watch to police the activities of the bloodsuckers. He ultimately learns of a prophecy about a powerful Other that would bring about an end to the truce between the Day and Night Watch. Anton makes it his mission to identify this Other to prevent the prophecy from coming true.
Night Watch has a so-so plot and its storytelling may come off confusing for some because it is all over the place. It requires a second viewing to get the big picture. But it makes up for the underdeveloped story with the amazing visuals and exhilarating action sequences. It’s a roller coaster ride of horror and action from start to finish.
Directors: Timur Bekmambetov – Screenplay: Timur Bekmambetov, Laeta Kalogridis – Cast: Konstantin Khabenskiy, Vladimir Menshov, Mariya Poroshina – Run Time: 1h 54m
Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
Long before they became The Ancient One and the Norse god Loki, respectively, Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston were vampires leaving in a modern world and in isolation in an abandoned house in Detroit. In Only Lovers Left Alive, we follow Adam (Hiddleston), an underground rock n roll musician who turns into a recluse collecting records and old guitars.
During a period of depression, he reunites with his resilient and enigmatic lover Eve (Swinton). They live a debauched lifestyle, living off through blood samples they collect from a corrupt donor.
Their love has already endured centuries but the arrival of Eve’s wild and uncontrollable younger sister Ava (Mia Wasikowska) threatens to destroy their relationship. Their once peaceful life takes an unexpected and drastic turn with Ava around.
Only Lovers Left Alive is a vampire film unlike any other. It has cult written all over it. It is stylish, moody (set in the romantic desolation of Detroit), and weird, to say the least. It’s melancholic yet shows appreciation for art and beauty. Somehow, you can’t actually label it as a vampire film, more like an art film with bloodsuckers as the lead characters because it lacks the bite to stay true to the vampire mythos.
Directors: Jim Jarmusch – Screenplay: Jim Jarmusch – Cast: Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Anton Yelchin, Jeffrey Wright, John Hurt – Run Time: 2h 3m
Dracula Untold (2014)
Before he became a feared monster, Dracula was a medieval hero whose only mistake was to seek power through evil means in his desire to protect his family and his kingdom. He was Prince Vlad Tepes in Dracula Untold, a film that spins a new tale about the character’s origin.
The story follows the young prince and his family as they live a peaceful life ruling over their small kingdom. However, the Turks threaten to disrupt the peace and Vlad chooses a deadly risk in securing his people and family’s safety.
Dracula Untold is more of a dark sword and sorcery type story rather than a horror movie. It’s an action-packed medieval adventure with very few horror elements.
The story is a bit shallow and the characters underdeveloped. With more time, the movie could have been great and not just decent. Regardless, this film provides amazing CGI visual effects, especially when the spotlight is on Drac and his superhuman abilities.
Directors: Gary Shore – Screenplay: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless – Cast: Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon, Charles Dance, Art Parkinson – Run Time: 1h 32m
Stake Land (2010)
Stake Land has all the elements that made George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead a cult classic and Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead a phenomenon. It packs action, horror, thrill, suspense, and just enough vampire gore to add punch.
Set in the aftermath of a vampire epidemic when humans find themselves on the run from the vicious and feral beasts, fearing nightfall, and gathering in packs for survival, a rogue vampire hunter and his young protégé embark on a journey of survival in their quest to reach safe haven. Along the way, they recruit a few interesting characters while avoiding a militia that believes the plague is a work of God.
Mickle turns an overused premise into a captivating story about the fall of America and its working class. It’s angsty and bleak with strong captivating characters. If you enjoyed The Road, then you’re going to love Stake Land more.
Directors: Jim Mickle – Screenplay: Nick Damici, Jim Mickle – Cast: Connor Paolo, Nick Damici, Kelly McGillis, Gregory Jones, Traci Hovel, Michael Cerveris, Danielle Harris – Run Time: 1h 38m
Thirst/ Bakjwi (2009)
Thirst takes a unique approach in telling a vampire story about a priest who turns into a creature of the night after a blood transfusion. The priest sacrifices himself in order to find a cure for a deadly virus but dies in the process. However, an accidental transfusion of vampire blood brings him back from the dead to live an eternal life of hunger for blood.
This is Chan-wook Park’s (Old Boy) most mature film to date although not the best. The movie borders on romance with a vampire subplot. The story though doesn’t deviate from the vampire mythos. Here you will see them as having superhuman strengths (they can leap tall buildings) and intense hunger for blood.
Thirst though is not for the young audience despite its alluring take about vampires. It contains strong sexual content, graphic bloody violence, nudity, and disturbing images. The message this film clearly delivers is about the sins of the flesh. The priest discovers his sole reason for living is to fulfill the pleasures of the flesh.
Directors: Chan-wook Park – Screenplay: Chan-wook Park – Cast: Kang-ho Song, Ok-bin Kim, Hee-jin Choi, Shin Ha-Gyun, Kim Hae-Suk, Oh Dal-su – Run Time: 1h 38m
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dark Shadows is a gothic and comical spin on an old vampire tale. The narrative follows the life of an imprisoned vampire Barnabas Collins, after he is set free after two centuries of slumber, and returns to his ancestral home to find his dysfunctional descendants living in his mansion each harboring a dark secret.
As he tries to grapple with the changes that come with the modern world, he reunites with the witch and old flame Angelique, who cursed him to live the life of a vampire and buried him alive. Now he must protect not just himself but also his family.
This film remake of the famous 1966 Dark Shadows series has its flaws and could never compare to the original. However, it’s an interesting and enjoyable watch altogether, with immersive visual effects, ghoulish makeup, and gothic costumes to match the period and mood.
Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Eva Green gave their characters justice and they are entertaining to watch in their respective roles. Don’t expect too much gore and bloody scenes though inherent to what a vampire film should be.
Directors: Tim Burton – Screenplay: Seth Grahame-Smith – Cast: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green, Helena Bonham Carter, Jonny Lee Miller, Jackie Earle Haley, Bella Heathcote, Chloë Grace Moretz – Run Time: 1h 53m
Vampires (1998)
The church has long known of the vampires’ existence and has been following their moves. They learn about the creatures’ plan to recover a Catholic relic that should it fall on their hands will turn them into Daywalkers, thus putting the lives of mankind at risk.
To prevent this from happening, the Vatican secretly enlists the help of vampire hunters to destroy the bloodsuckers before they can get the crucifix. Jack Crow, who is on a vengeful quest himself to annihilate the vampire population, leads a team of hunters summoned by the church. However, he meets his match when he encounters the 600-year-old vampire kingpin Jan Valek, who possesses incredible powers.
This is one of John Carpenter’s great popcorn films that provides excellent entertainment even though some may not find it noteworthy and unimpressive. It’s an underrated movie, grungy, fun, scary, and has loads of unadulterated violence. James Wood is especially compelling in his role as the badass vampire slayer.
Directors: John Carpenter – Screenplay: Don Jakoby – Cast: James Woods, Daniel Baldwin, Sheryl Lee, Thomas Ian Griffith Maximilian Schell – Run Time: 1h 48m