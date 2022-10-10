We all look for an escapism of sorts from time to time and hit the pause button to take us away from the hustle and bustle of city life. And there’s a fastest shortcut to do that.

In just a click of a mouse, you can journey back in time to medieval period and the golden age. So, simply jump on your jammies and feel comfortable on the couch as you get ready for a ride into the past.

But first, grab a large bowl of popcorn and your favorite drinks. And you’re all set to dig in and get lost in space and time with our 20+ best and binge-worthy period dramas to stream on Netflix.

Our list is specially curated to include classic novel adaptation, historical accounts, and fictional reimagining of life during the regency era. We also included period dramas in Spanish language for a compelling experience of the ancient times. Now, here we go!