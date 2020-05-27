Not every nature lover has the luxury of time to travel to retreat to the farthest places of the planet. But hey, you can simply watch the best nature documentaries on Netflix to feel close to nature without leaving your house.

You can take a deep dive into the wonders and beauty of the natural world on your next staycation or as often as you want. Not only that. You can also educate yourself with some of the disturbing studies that explore the relationship of humans with nature.

Netflix is not just home to a wide selection of romantic comedies, sci-fi, original, and fantasy series. The streaming giant has a deep library of nature documentary mini-series, specials, and films as well, from true crime to ocean exploration.

Whether you are into learning about grave environmental issues or watching animals living in the wild, Netflix has something for you. It is a treasure chest that contains plenty of awe-inspiring and awakening nature documentary series that will suit your taste.

These offerings will let you admire more of nature’s pristine beauty inch by inch right from the comforts of home. More so, you can also become aware of the environmental challenges our planet is facing right now.

This 2020, Netflix has a slew of big releases coming out, starting off with Planet Earth. Presented by Sir David Attenborough, the series has become available as an exclusive title to the platform since April.

You will surely love the best planet-centric and nature documentaries you can stream anytime on Netflix. But once again, we gladly come to your aid to help you easily settled for your next binge-watching session. We have rounded up the best ones there is, like the harrowing investigative feature, The Ivory Game.

Here, we put together a number of nature documentaries focusing on fascinating ecosystems. That includes the intimate series Planet Earth and the expansive oceans of Blue Planet.

So, without much further ado, let’s take a closer look at the 26 best nature documentaries to stream now on Netflix. Also, expect this list to mention the iconic naturalist David Attenborough quite more than a few times.

While you’re at it, you may also check other viewer guides we especially concocted for you. You can watch the 25 best comedy shows on Netflix, 25+ best westerns, 10 best revenge movies, and much more.