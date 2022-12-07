In August, Bentley shared a teaser of its highly limited Mulliner Batur. Similar to the exclusive production run of the Bacalar, only 18 examples are available with deliveries slated for 2023. Before eager owners can get their hands on the luxury grand tourer, a unit in a Purple Sector paint job is out in the wild.

It is a common practice for carmakers to perform a comprehensive trial to work out any kinks before any build. For the Mulliner Batur, the British marque will subject more than 810 parts to various testing programs. This will determine if everything is up to its discerning standards before assembly could even begin.

At the heart of every coupe is the “most powerful expression ever” of its 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine. As internal combustion configurations eventually dwindle in the coming years, this is an extravagant tribute to the legendary powertrain. At 730 horsepower and lb-ft of torque, it is one mean yet magnificent machine.

Initial trials show that the Mulliner Batur can zip from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Moreover, the top speed is around 208 mph. True to its coachbuilding division’s reputation, buyers can configure their vehicles accordingly. Surprisingly, Bentley will likewise introduce sustainable materials.

There are flax composites, recycled yarn, and textiles from coffee roasting byproducts. Nevertheless, it’s never lacking in opulence with the 18-carat gold detailing in the cockpit, titanium exhaust headers, and more.

“The extremely low volumes involved mean that customers can collaborate directly with a Mulliner designer, resulting in a car with a specification unlike any other – a singular reflection of their tastes,” writes Bentley about the Mulliner Batur.

Images courtesy of Bentley