The newly-constructed Bel-Air Country Club House designed by Zoltan Pali is now on the market. It sits in the East Gate enclave of Los Angeles’ tony Bel-Air neighborhood and boasts sweeping views of the fourth green of the Bel-Air Country Club.

This brand-new modernist mansion at 638 Siena Way features Indian limestone and curved bronze metalwork. It skillfully blends natural elements with artful techniques to complement the structure’s clean lines and angular shapes. Take for instance the massive walls of travertine stone and French walnut floors. The interior walls are also clad in travertine and poured concrete. It even has an elegant and neutral color palette and made playful use of light and shadows.

The Bel-Air Country Club House has a living area that totals 17,401 square feet. It has three floors connected by a bold staircase. But for those unwilling to take the stairs, there is also a glass elevator. Upon entry from the gated front entrance, guests immediately step into the top level where they can see the entire skyline of the L.A. Basin.

The property hosts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with each room overlooking the golf course through floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sliding glass doors. Most of the rooms open out to private decks and terraces.

The Bel-Air Country Club House makes living in it worthwhile. The middle level holds a bar and lounge area that opens out to an oversized floating deck and infinity pool. It has an interior courtyard where a towering olive tree thrives. It also has a wellness center with a gym, spa, and sauna. Meanwhile, the lowest level features a wine room, a theater with a snack bar, and two extra bedrooms for guests.

Images courtesy of Compass