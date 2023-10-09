Cooler weather calls for something warm to wear but not overly thick and not too thin too. Something that you can wear as a layer or on its own and still feel cozy. Take the Barbour Overshirt Cord for instance, with its blend of traditional charm and modern style that exudes versatility.

English luxury fashion brand Barbour has built a reputation for designing, manufacturing, and marketing weatherproofed outerwear, ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes and accessories since its inception in 1894. Founded in South Shields, England by John Barbour, the brand has become well known for its waxed cotton jackets which is a staple of British country clothing.

Its influence has been so great that some people refer to any waxed cotton jacket as a “Barbour jacket” regardless of manufacturer. This Barbour Overshirt Cord for instance is just one of the many timeless pieces from the brand that provides provides warmth and comfort in any situation.

Wear it over a polo shirt to work, to the docks to keep the cold air at bay, or to the stands to watch your favorite game. Its versatility is unmatched plus it feels good on the skin too. It is cut from a stretchy cotton corduroy fabric with a soft and comfortable finish and comes in a tailored fit to keep it classy and elegant.

The Barbour Overshirt Cord keeps handy with flap pockets on the chest and side entry welt pockets that also double as hand warmers. The button-down front makes it a perfect piece for transitional months as you can keep it open for a casual look. Or buttoned down entirely to stay cozy when the temperature drops.

Images courtesy of Barbour