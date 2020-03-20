Perhaps the most fun people get out of building custom rides is to make adaptable to a specific function. For example, if you want more horsepower, tweak the engine. If you don’t like the design, fabricate the components. It’s basically a free-for-all as long as you can cope with what your imagination conceives. Nevertheless, it’s critical that whatever you build does exactly what you want to. Balamutti shows us a prime example of a machine purpose-built for ice racing – the Yondu.

The Russian shop is crafting this three-wheeler to race in the 2020 Baikal Mile ice race. Its origin story starts with a Ducati Hypermotard drawing inspiration from Yamaha’s Niken. This design equips each of its three wheels with an independent suspension system. Sporting a separate swingarm for each one improves handling, while superior traction on the ice comes from the tires with carbide studs.

Another prominent element is the trellis frame that gives off a familiar vibe from the donor bike. Another remnant of its past life is the 1.1-liter 1,100 cc L-Twin engine. Moreover, it now boasts a supercharger, 45 mm throttle bodies, and some extra enhancement to draw more power. Most of you will agree that this is one odd-yet-badass trike.

Balamutti will be relying on the Yondu to dominate the 2020 Baikal Mile ice race. Therefore, a lot of effort and attention goes into every element of this build. Credit goes to Vitaliy Selyukov for coming up with something this awesome. For sure, on race day, this capable beast will be one tough contender for its rivals.

Images courtesy of Balamutti