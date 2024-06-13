Chilean-base architecture studio Bak Designs offers turnkey housing solutions for those looking for a quick and hassle-free construction. Their models range from predesigned to customized for a bespoke home. But if you’re looking to embrace the minimalist and low-impact lifestyle, then the Refuge may just be for you.

This 30 square-meter home offers a comfortable living setup, with every element and square centimeter precisely designed and optimized to guarantee comfort and functionality. The home is clad in black and features wood interior finishes. It measures 6.1 meters long and 3. 66 meters wide.

The main level features an open-plan layout occupied by a kitchenette and the living/dining areas. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher, a two-burner countertop, and a minibar, with overhead cabinets for storage built in Master Furniture (Arauco Plu) and coated with recycled plastic (FLux Plastic). A few steps from the kitchen is a dining table and opposite this is the living room. The Refuge also has a wood burning stove ready to provide warmth inside.

Meanwhile, private spaces include a master bedroom on the main level and a loft-type bedroom accessible via a staircase situated near the door leading to the bathroom. This house has a generous bathroom with a one-piece toilet, sink, receptacle, shower column, mirror, and tempered glass screen, to name a few.

The Refuge benefits from natural lighting and expansive views of the natural surroundings via a double-height window made of thermopanel glass. The glazing connects outdoors and indoors and makes the home feel spacious despite its compact size. This cabin is prefabricated and transported on site for installation.

Images courtesy of Bak Design