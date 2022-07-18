After Azimut Yachts gave us the Magellano 30 Metri, we thought it would be some time before a another silhouette debuts. However, a few months into 2022 and the group announces a new addition to the range. This is the Magellano 66. It might be smaller in size, but this newcomer is not lacking in features and opulence.

The Italian shipbuilder is eager to share what its latest blueprints offer clients when it comes to performance, construction, and personalization. Azimut Yachts points out that the Magellano 66 is part of its “Dual Mode Hull generation.” Depending on the cruising speed, the upper or lower chine dynamically keeps the vessel stable.

Next on the list of upgrades is the carbon fiber construction of its swim platform, hard top, and flybridge. The characteristics of this composite material allow architects to draft bigger blueprints but maintain the ideal weight. Hence, we’re looking at a 66-foot watercraft with a 17-foot beam in a triple deck configuration.

As usual, clients can commission bespoke tweaks to suit their exquisite tastes. The Magellano 66 shows a flybridge with wooden flooring, a bar, multiple seating, and a two-seat helm. Next, we have the main deck that holds a saloon/dining room, a kitchen, and a single-seat cockpit.

The bow and stern areas feature a C-shaped seating, while the aft shows a beach club with a swim platform. For a ship of its size, the Magellano 66 makes great use of its spaces. The lower deck is where you can find a full-beam master suite and additional cabins for up to eight guests. The Magellano 66 is powered by two MAN i6 engines for a cruising speed of 19 knots and a top speed of 23 knots.

Images courtesy of Azimut Yachts