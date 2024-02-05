As alluded to by the recent announcements from MSI and ONE-NETBOOK, 2024 might be the year that more handheld gaming PCs enter the market. Although Valve is still leading the pack with the Steam Deck OLED, its rivals are gradually gaining a foothold as well. Meanwhile, AYANEO is also expanding its catalog by closing another successful crowdfunding campaign for the SLIDE.

The Chinese tech group may not be as high-profile as the likes of ASUS and Lenovo, but it has already carved an impressive reputation when it comes to portable gaming platforms. If you are still on the fence, its latest Indiegogo project was once again fully funded. Furthermore, they have several models already commercially available.

What makes the SLIDE different from AYANEO’s previous outings is the form factor. Their approach with this SKU is not exactly groundbreaking given other brands like GPD offer similar configurations. Nevertheless, at least the option is available for interested buyers who prefer the tactile feel of buttons over a touchscreen.

Packing a six-inch “floating” IPS display at full-HD resolution, it’s technically on the smaller side. The spec sheet tells us the sliding panel can be adjusted at various angles. AYANEO outfits the SLIDE with an AMD Ryzen 7840U chipset and up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X memory. Internal storage is an M.2 2280 PCIe4 SSD which maxes out at 4 TB.

A full QWERTY keyboard makes it easier to type when needed, but it’s hardly ideal for productivity. However, it’s neatly hidden underneath the display module if you don’t need to use it. The button layout on the SLIDE is similar to the Xbox controller with offset analog sticks. Drift issues should be virtually non-existent as AYANEO went for hall effect units.

Images courtesy of AYANEO