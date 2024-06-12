Aulumu’s G02 Magnetic Flip Wallet offers a versatile solution to add functionality to your smartphone. It’s a MagSafe-compatible case with the added features of a card wallet and stand, packed in one sleek and robust craftsmanship.

If you prefer a slim and comfortable grip on your MagSafe wallet, then this gear is for you. It comes in a slimmer size at just 0.37″ thick and is in a bifold design so it not only serves as a wallet, but also as a stand to prop up your phone. The stand allows for different angle viewing, which is handy when watching videos, browsing the web, or doing video calls on the phone.

It offers horizontal or vertical viewing and adjustments between 15° and 160° so you can find the ideal angle for the task. Aulumu’s G02 Magnetic Flip Wallet & Stand doesn’t add bulk even with the cards stored. It remains sleek and slim with three cards and even with Tesla NFC card keys inside.

Moreover, a powerful built-in magnet ensures the case is easy to attach and hard to remove from the phone. The magnetic lock ensures it will not fall or slide off during transport or during use. As for its quality, this wallet has a sheet metal with a faux leather covering and a metal hinge mechanism for the stand. It also uses high-quality TPU composite material and a microfiber lining with a non-slip suede treatment inside so it feels soft to the touch.

Aulumu’s G02 Magnetic Flip Wallet & Stand weighs 73 grams and is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro Max/15 Pro/15 Plus/15, iPhone 14 Pro Max/14 Pro/14 Plus/14, and iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13/13 mini, to name a few. It’s not compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Case, but directly with the iPhone 14 Pro.

Images courtesy of Aulumu