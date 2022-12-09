If you would rather wear your bling on the wrist instead of around your neck or elsewhere, Audemars Piguet has something fancy to offer. It’s taking the iconic Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar silhouette and crafting it out of white gold. Moreover, this elegant timekeeper is also packing precious stones to really make a splash.

By now, those who closely follow luxury watchmaking should immediately recognize AP’s iconic design. At 41 mm, the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar is by no means a chunky watch and should fit small to average wrists just right. The case is 18-carat white gold with a mix of satin and polished surfaces to help it glitter when you move around.

The underside features an exhibition case back with a sapphire window. Its beveled outline mirrors that of the octagonal fixed bezel up top with screws to keep it firmly in place. An engraving that reads Royal Oak Quantieme Perpetual frames the aperture that shows the self-winding 5134 Calibre’s skeleton rotor.

Its in-house automatic movement boasts 38 jewels and 374 parts. It measures 29 mm x 4.5 mm and governs the calendar, week, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, hour, and minute complications. Moreover, a full wind is enough for 40 hours as it operates at a frequency of 2.75 Hz or 19,800 vph.

Next is the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar’s 18-carat white gold bezel. This is lined with 32 baguette-cut diamonds. What follows is the Grande Tapisserie pattern on its purple dial with white gold applied hour markers. Along with the hands, the spines also have a coat of lume. Finally, it comes with an 18-carat white gold bracelet and ships with two rubber straps in black and purple.

