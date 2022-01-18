In 2019, ASUS unveiled what many described as a gaming-grade Surface Pro. Weighing a hefty 10 lbs, the 17-inch device was not exactly what we would call portable. Fast-forward to CES 2022, and it seems the Taiwanese company is not about to give up on the design. The ROG Flow Z13 is surprisingly what the Mothership should have been.

If not for the stylish graphics and other visual elements, one would easily mistake the ROG Flow Z13 as something from Microsoft. The kickstand and removable magnetic keyboard easily remind us of the Surface’s signature features. However, the components it packs within the slim body tells a different story.

This 2-in-1 gaming detachable ships in a matte black chassis with futuristic livery on the back and an ROG logo on the lower-left edge of the kickstand. The red accents there appear to be rubber for additional grip when you need to deploy it. Then there is a glass-covered cutout at the back. It gives owners a peek inside and even comes with RGB lighting.

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 will be available in various configurations, but let us talk about the range-topping specifications. Buyers can get it with an Intel Core i9-12900H processer paired to a 16 GB DDR5 5200 MHz memory. With its sleek dimensions at 11.92 x 8.06 x 0.47 inches, ASUS goes for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

Meanwhile, the PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage can go as high as 1 TB. ASUS offers two options for the 13-inch touch display. If it’s pixel density you want, then the 4K 60 Hz panel should do nicely. However, when it comes to smoothness, a full-HD 120 Hz version is likewise available. The ROG Flow Z13 ships with the RGB backlit keyboard cover in the box.

