Wristwatches come in many shapes, sizes, and complications. It’s entirely up to the manufacturer to stick with a conventional design or develop unique timekeeping mechanisms. Luxury watchmakers like Ulysse Nardin and URWERK are exceptional sources for avant-garde models. However, if you’re on a tight budget, ANICORN’s K452 Nemesis is a sleek and stealthy option for the discerning gentleman.

The cosmos provides many sources of inspiration. Artists and designers often look to the sky for the muse of their future projects. The folks over at ANICORN are no different as they embody the Nemesis Star Theory for this new silhouette. Experts suggest there might be a smaller star – likely a brown or red dwarf – that functions as the counterpart of our sun.

Hence, the product page reads, “K452 Nemesis represents the dark myth in space, and the scientific effort to spot the unseen in our universe.” In line with its menacing theme, the timepiece flaunts a blackout colorway and matte surfaces. This gives it an understated profile that is sure to appeal to fans of minimalist aesthetics.

You have a 42 mm x 12.5 mm 316L stainless steel case in black with a matte texture. A domed glass with anti-reflective and sapphire coating covers the shadowy dial with its triple concentric discs. The innermost indicates the seconds, the middle is for the minutes, and the outermost tells the hour. Nevertheless, the concept behind the K452 Nemesis’ is easy to grasp.

On the opposite end of its housing is an exhibition case back. The transparent aperture offers a glimpse of the Seiko NH35 automatic caliber. The 24-jewel Japanese movement operates at 21,600 vph with a 41-hour power reserve. Finally, ANICORN ships the K452 Nemesis with a black stainless steel bracelet.

Images courtesy of ANICORN