Amazon’s bid for dominance in the smart home market surges after it unveiled several new products during its most recent hardware showcase. The online retail giant already enjoys a massive market share thanks to its range of smart devices and Alexa virtual assistant platform. Taking a page out of sci-fi movies, the company is introducing Astro.

Paired with a Ring Protect Pro subscription it will unlock features for home security with some extra capabilities. With a robust artificial intelligence framework and a growing catalog of connected devices, Amazon peddles the Astro as an automated Alexa-enabled companion.

To handle all the tasks you throw its way, the robot operates with the help of multiple processors. At its core is an in-house AZ1 Neural Edge chipset. Also, the two Qualcomm QCS605 processors and a single Qualcomm SDA660 silicon boost processing power.

We’re still a long way from bi-pedal movement so the Astro still runs on wheels. A 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen acts as its dynamic face. The primary method of interaction here is voice. Just call out its name and you’ll know when you have its attention as the eyes shift to a shade of blue.

It navigates your home with the help of a 5-megapixel camera armed with depth sensors and night-vision LEDs embedded on the bezel. Don’t let its small stature fool you. Another camera is mounted on a motorized telescopic pole that extends up to 42 inches from the floor.

This periscope unit gives you a better point of view to check whatever you need to. With a press of a button, you can disable the mics and cameras for privacy. Then there’s the cargo bin which allows Astro to haul items and more around the house.

Images courtesy of Amazon