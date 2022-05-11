The kitchen can assault our olfactory system with all sorts of smells: from the aromatic, mouth-watering smell of freshly baked bread or cooked food, to the disgusting smell of spoiled food left to linger in the air. This is where range hoods come in handy. But not all houses have this luxury and they can sometimes be a hassle in themselves to maintain. Not the Airhood, which is a portable range hood that works to maintain cleanliness in the kitchen.

Dubbed as the “world’s first portable range hood,” it functions like its traditional counterpart. It purifies the air using a powerful ventilator that sucks in cooking fumes and passes it through a replaceable activated charcoal filter. The charcoal can last for months. It even comes with a detachable and easy-to-clean oil filter to fight grease buildup. The filter extracts the grease particles produced by the steam during cooking. This way, it prevents the grease from settling and creating a yellowish film on surfaces.

The Airhood comes in two variants: wired and wireless. The wireless offers the ultimate flexibility in cleanup with a battery that lasts up to 100 minutes. The battery fully recharges in as fast as two hours. The wired, on the other hand, delivers maximum, unlimited power. The body even houses a dedicated space for the wire for mess-free storage.

Regardless of the option, the Airhood gives you the freedom to clean after your kitchen mess whenever and wherever. Given that it’s portable, then you can take it to a friend’s house during a cookout or make it a permanent fixture in your house. It even has an adjustable height between 13.1″ and 15.1″ for the ideal ventilation with the cooking application and has three speed settings.

Images courtesy of Airhood