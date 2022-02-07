Coming from weeks of featuring residences in New Zealand, we’re now heading to sunny California for more awesome homes. Our architectural adventure is taking us to Hidden Hills where a massive piece of real estate is hitting the market once more. The 5521 Paradise Valley Road mansion is reportedly selling for a cool $27.45 million.

Sources claim its price makes the 5521 Paradise Valley Road one of the most expensive dwellings in the upscale gated community. Everything you get on this 7.4-acre property coupled with the panoramic views of its natural surroundings and the city is worth every penny.

According to one of its listings, the journey through its winding driveway is already remarkable. Pass the gates and over a short bridge across a water feature to see a 1,600-square-foot barn. As you turn at the first bend, the grand entrance of this two-story home becomes visible.

An 11-car garage lets owners park their expensive collection of rides. The 5521 Paradise Valley Road mansion spans almost 15,000 square feet. Inside, you’ll find six bedrooms along with 11 bathrooms (nine full and two half). The flooring uses a mix of materials, but the hardwood sections truly make the dwelling cozier.

The modern functionalities and luxurious amenities blend seamlessly with the classic motif. Glass walls – fixed and sliding – permit spaces to visually flow into one another. Moreover, the glazing bathes the interior with natural light by day.

The 5521 Paradise Valley Road mansion will appeal to those with active lifestyles. Aside from the 65-feet zero-edge pool, there’s a volleyball court, tennis court, and a couple of 3-par holes to play golf on. Meanwhile, a gym is also available indoors.

Images courtesy of The Fridman Group