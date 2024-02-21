Rezvani Motors builds some of the most insane vehicles geared for the elite. The models we featured so far are the Tank, Vengeance, and Hercules which are also available in Military-spec editions. So far these are SUVs and a pickup truck designed for luxury and personal protection. What we did not expect, however, is the arrival of the aptly called Beast.

As you can see, 2024 appears to be on a good start and we wish it would stay that way moving forward. Automotive aficionados have plenty of awesome announcements to gawk at and even consider as their next big investment. If none of the marque’s more muscular offerings are to your liking, then perhaps this sleek supercar is!

Given Rezvani Motors’ reputation for over-the-top customization expect the same for the Beast. From what we can tell, this limited production run aims to deliver a high-performance vehicle unlike any other. Previous iterations relied on an Ariel Atom as the donor platform. Now, at the core is a Chevrolet Corvette C8.

The swap makes sense, the team went for an extreme powertrain upgrade this time around. The mid-mounted mill is a 6.2-liter twin-turbo V8 outfitted with an 8-speed Tremec dual-clutch transmission for swift gear shifts. The setup endows the new Beast with 1,000 horsepower and 878 lb-ft of torque.

Dual-exhaust tips warn those who view it from behind that the Beast means business. Should you dare to test its mettle, a 0-60 mph run in 2.5 seconds will impress even the most discerning of clients. To keep its weight under check, Rezvani opts for a carbon fiber body.

The composite shell and its aero kit improves its handling and driving dynamics on or off the race track. Furthermore, dihedral doors — refererred to internally as Dragon Wings — absolutely adds an exotic flair to the Beast. Quickly turn your coupe into a cabriolet with its removable targa hardtop.

Step inside the sporty cockpit and feel the premium comfort of the leather and carbon fiber elements. Apple CarPlay is supported by its infotainment system which outputs immersive audio via Bose speakers. Rezvani has only allotted 20 examples for production, so interested buyers need to act now.

Images courtesy of Rezvani Motors