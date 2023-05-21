With all the publicity surrounding Porsche’s all-electric endeavors, it would seem like its classic lineup is destined for obsolescence. The Taycan may be the German marque’s new eco-friendly poster boy, but the demand for petrol-powered machines is yet to dwindle. Hence, traditional motorists can still look forward to the new 718 Spyder RS.

If you don’t turn away now, this drop-top might tempt you to switch rides. Automotive industry pundits were quick to point out its similarities to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS – Porsche’s equally alluring coupe. It’s clear this machine is slammed and souped up to leave its rivals in the dust. In fact, this is exactly why you need to own this bad boy right now.

Delivering its remarkable performance is a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter straight-six. According to Porsche’s engineers, the 718 Spyder RS’s mill can output approximately 493.5 horsepower and 331.9 lb-ft of twist. It’s mated to a PDK seven-speed and short-ratio gearbox operable via paddle shifters or a regular shift lever.

These positions the 718 Spyder RS a tier higher than its hardtop counterpart and is 90 lbs. lighter at the same time thanks to the roof delete. Testing shows it can peak at 191 mph and can easily hit 60 mph from a standstill in less than 3.4 seconds. Furthermore, it rides lower by 1.18.”

Porsche equips the cabriolet with Porsche Torque Vectoring and Active Suspension Management systems. The 718 Spyder RS is also outfitted with 20” center-locked forged aluminum RS rims. These equate to a weight reduction of close to 22 lbs. You guessed it, carbon fiber components further shave off more pounds. Finally, the cockpit has been upgraded with exclusive trims and upholstery.

Images courtesy of Porsche