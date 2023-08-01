Most side-by-sides are purchased by people adrenaline junkies craving a thrill with each ride. What many fail to acknowledge is that some models are marketed as capable workhorses that can cover terrain that regular vehicles cannot. To show you what they mean, here is the 2024 Ranger XD 1500 – a compact yet tough machine equipped to handle a variety of tasks.

Polaris even proudly states that the UTVs under this series are the “hardest working” and “smoothest riding” in their lineup. The “XD” stands for “Extreme Duty” but despite what it says, the company promises superior comfort. Nobody likes to feel like they’re in a spin cycle whenever out for a drive, which is why suspension systems matter.

A 12” travel sounds more than enough to mitigate the effects of dynamic shifts in surfaces during your travels. To showcase the very best of the catalog, Polaris brings us the 2024 Ranger XD 1500 Northstar Edition. Buyers do love options, hence, there are two trim selections and seating options. As always let’s talk about their top-of-the-line offering – the Ultimate.

Armed with a 110-horsepower ProStar 1500 cc engine and STEELDRIVE gearbox the 2024 Ranger XD 1500 Northstar Edition boasts a 3,500-pound towing capacity. Meanwhile, it can easily handle up to 1,500 lbs. of cargo. Inside its enclosed cab are a JBL Trail Pro 2000 audio system, heated seats, factory-installed HVAC, and a 7” infotainment unit with RIDE COMMAND controls/technology.

Other notable features include the electronic cargo box lift, LED cargo box lighting, 12V cargo box power port, bumper D-rings, bumper topbar, 6,000-pound Pro HD winch with Rapid Rope Recovery, and 15” rims wrapped in 30” Kenda CrossTrail rubber. Order your 2024 Ranger XD 1500 Northstar Edition Ultimate and the shop can deck it out in Turbo Silver, Sunset Red, and Polaris Pursuit Camo.

Images courtesy of Polaris