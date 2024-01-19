With deep pockets, carmakers will gladly craft bespoke machines for you as long as it does not compromise safety and performance. Even extremely exclusive production runs are within reach. However, there are rare occasions wherein one-offs can only be attained via auctions. An example we have in mind is the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse VIN 001.

Muscle car enthusiasts are probably swooning over this blackout bad boy, but only one lucky bidder will walk away with the keys. Listed as lot number 3003 at Barrett-Jackson’s upcoming event at Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month. Proceeds from the sale will benefit charity, which should be enough to convince interested collectors to participate.

The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse is reportedly the Blue Ovals’ race-ready configuration guaranteed to appeal to motoring purists. As we all know, the automotive industry is gradually shifting to sustainable powertrains and it’s just a matter of time before regulations outright ban or impose hefty fees on internal combustion engines.

Apart from its curated tuning package, what makes it even more appealing is the VIN 001 designation. Earlier, we hinted at its murdered-out profile, yet upon closer inspection a Blue Ember Metallic paint job. Meanwhile, the sporty interior is adorned with plush upholstery, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and RECARO seats, to name a few.

Powering this pony car is a fourth-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 “with a dual air-intake box and throttle-body design.” Its mill is mated to a six-speed TREMEC manual gearbox and outputs 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque. Behind the set of five-twin-spoke rims shod in Pirelli Trofeo RS tires are six-piston Brembo calipers mounted on 14″ rotors for superior stopping power.

Ford also throws in the Handling and Appearance packages to position the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse as a special in-house build. “The seventh-generation Ford Mustang adds a modern chiseled look to its heritage-inspired fastback design. Inside is the most technologically advanced, driver-centric cockpit of any Mustang yet,” reads the listing.

Images courtesy of Barrett-Jackson/Ford