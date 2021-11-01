In 2019, Chevrolet did what nobody who wanted it in the first place expected. The carmaker took the covers off the first-ever mid-engine Corvette. As expected, the model is a smash hit among enthusiasts of the long-running sports car line. Now that it’s due for a refresh, we have the 2023 Corvette Z06 to hype us up.

So, what does this sleek machine have that makes it a worthwhile upgrade or new purchase. Hardcore fans are probably reserving their units as of this writing but for the sake of others, let’s check out what it brings to the table.

Like any next-generation offering, you need to go big or go home, as the saying goes. Chevrolet certainly feels the same way as it endows the 2023 Corvette Z06 with a monster of an engine.

Automotive pundits agree that this could be the most powerful of its kind to date. Within the vehicle rumbles a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 power plant (tagged as the LT6). This uses an all-new flat plane architecture and outputs 670 horsepower with 460 lb-ft of torque.

We have yet to hear it from more sources, but as it stands right now, Chevrolet says its 0-60 mph record is about 2.6 seconds. What follows are the tweaks to its body and aerodynamics. As detailed on the product page, the fascia is now 3.6 inches wider than the outgoing model.

This benefits the airflow around the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and fits the bigger tires that ship with it. Owners can also grab the optional Z07 Performance Package for the ultimate expression of its capabilities both on and off the tracks. Coupe and convertible configurations are available alongside three trims respectively.

Images courtesy of Chevrolet