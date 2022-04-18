In a bid to cater to the various workouts and sports their users do, most modern smartwatches boast sensors with systems to track these activities. When it comes to wearables brands that come to mind and probably Apple and Samsung. However, even renowned names like TAG Heuer have something new this year. This is the new Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition.

The Swiss firm recently blew the watchmaking industry away at the 2022 Watches & Wonders in Geneva with the Carrera Plasma Tourbillon. The Connected series, on the other hand, tells us the company also wants to cater to its tech-savvy clients. Their Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition entry just might be the most premium smartwatch you can grab right now.

It sports a 45 mm x 15.3 mm round titanium case in black DLC with a black ceramic bezel. The 18 marks are in white with green indications to separate each Arabic numeral, while the Golf Edition branding is in white as well. Moreover, to the right of the caseband are two pushers with green accents and a rotating push-button crown with the TAG Heuer emblem.

Beneath the sapphire crystal lens is a 1.39” 454×454-pixel AMOLED touch display. The Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition relies on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset. Just like every other wearable from TAG Heuer so far, it runs on Google’s Wear OS.

Aside from the usual smartwatch functionalities, the system prioritizes the accelerometer and gyroscope for your swings. Alongside advanced algorithms, the Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition will help you enjoy a day at the links. It comes with a black/white rubber strap that features dimples like that on a golf ball. Lastly, it even includes a removable magnetic ball marker.

Images courtesy of TAG Heuer