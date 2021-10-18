When your love of whiskey goes beyond actual bottles of the good stuff, you’ll find that there’s actually more than just limited-edition blends out there. Normally, collectors save up for exclusive releases or participate in auctions. This time, we have another crazy collaboration between three notable American brands. This here is the 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse.

As the name already gives away, two legends of their respective crafts, Indian Motorcycles and Jack Daniel’s, are back at it. The duo has been treating bike and whiskey lovers with launches like this for the past five years. This makes their latest machine the sixth in the long-running partnership.

Even after spoiling us with annual builds, we’re always anticipating what’s coming next. Just like always, the 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse is another masterpiece. Once more, Klock Werks Kustom Cycles is the third player that gives this beefy bike its bespoke beauty.

Fans closely following their older outings will tell you that each yearly edition draws inspiration from a distinct blend from the distiller. This year, Indian Motorcycles honors Jack Daniel’s signature Tennessee Rye whiskey. You’ll spot it on the serialized badge and on the floorboards.

The 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse sports a coat of black with various shades of gold. At the heart of this ride is a 108-cu in liquid-cooled V-twin PowerPlus engine. It produces 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque. Only 107 examples will see production. Better reserve yours now, because these will sell out in no time.

Images courtesy of Indian Motorcycles/Jack Daniel’s