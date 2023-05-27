When we said Bring a Trailer is the best source for some of the most unique automotive goodies out there, there’s a good reason for that. They regularly list rare vintage rides, race cars, and even overlanding beasts like this 1994 Stewart & Stevenson M1079 which has been turned into a motorhome fit for expeditions.

If your dream RV needs to be tough as nails and brimming with power, then the donor platform for this conversion checks all the boxes. At its core, chassis number V0992BFC is a military vehicle and is therefore a heavy-duty machine built to get the job done.

The 1994 Stewart & Stevenson M1079 may no longer serve in the armed forces, but still retains its outstanding capabilities. This bad boy is powered by a 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Bring a Trailer did not specify the output, but it should be more than enough for any task.

Its all-wheel-drive system relies on a set of black 20” steel rims shod in 47” Goodyear MV/T tires. Air-assisted brakes ensure this behemoth stops on a dime. This combination of components should make traversal over any terrain a breeze. According to Bring a Trailer’s listing, the 1994 Stewart & Stevenson M1079 camper only clocked 21,000 miles on the odometer.

Meanwhile, the aluminum camper cabin features a kitchenette, dinette, storage, sleeping area, bathroom, workstation, and more. At the top of the roof are solar panels rated at 1,200W that harvest energy and feed an 800 Ah battery system. The 1994 Stewart & Stevenson M1079 camper was sold for $140,000.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer