There are two types of classic car collectors: Those who purchase vintage machines to regularly drive and those who barely take them out of their garages. It’s very rare to stumble upon offers with low mileages. Still, it just so happens that Will Stone Historic Cars is selling a remake of the 1962 Jaguar E-Type.

According to the dealer, this sleek low-drag version of the vehicle is one of the two that are in existence. This build took Lynx — specialists of the British marque – four years to complete. Moreover, the example that’s for sale is in pristine condition and with acceptable numbers on the odometer.

The previous owner evidently knows how to properly care for and maintain a vehicle of its caliber. This 1962 Jaguar E-Type remake is ideal for both a leisurely drive around town or a serious race. It touts a competition-tuned Crosthwaite & Gardiner engine with an alloy cinder block and Lucas slide-throttle fuel injection system.

Its powertrain also features a Lynx T5 five-speed transmission. Other notable revisions include the camshafts, variable-length exhaust, and combustion chamber. Will Stone Historic Cars is listing the 1962 Jaguar E-Type’s output at 350 horsepower with a top speed of 174 mph.

History tells us the actual race car’s achievements were a mixed bag. In competitions with shorter laps, the 1962 Jaguar E-Type was able to edge out Ferrari’s GTOs. However, the Italian supercar manufacturer clinches victories in more grueling endurance races.

As of this writing, the establishment is listing it at $458,826. Given its rarity and beauty, clients are likely already expressing interest. On the other hand, since this 1962 Jaguar E-Type is just a remake, others might hold off for now and wait for an original.

Images courtesy of Will Stone Historic Cars