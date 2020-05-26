There’s an innate horror in seeing what the world might look like after it’s put through the wringer. There’s an infinite list of unimaginable tragedies that could assault civilization as we know it — nuclear crises, cold wars, and perhaps even general moral decline, are just a few.

Watching post-apocalyptic films, however, is also somewhat addicting. Glimpsing at imagined ruins might not seem healthy at first, but it might actually be a healthy practice as it allows us to see what could be, then feel emboldened to avoid a descent toward such bleak trajectories. The world is already brimming with issues as it is, why up the ante and portray it as a crumbling, demolished wasteland?

Black Mirror, a series on Netflix, on the one hand, isn’t exclusively post-apocalyptic in the sense of genre, but its explorations of futures that either overlap with ours or just inches beyond the threshold of our addiction with technology is a masterful. Fiction has many jobs, one of which is to allow us to peek into the aftermath of our present actions.

In that sense, post-apocalyptic movies aren’t mere catastrophic portraits, the main value of which depends largely on shock and agitation. These films are in and of themselves a reflection of our panic and anxiety. Below is a list of the best post-apocalyptic movies content available on Netflix as of this writing. They’re gritty, overtly cynical, and at times even overwrought with the burdens of ideology. Eye-opening is not a phrase that should be used lightly, especially in the company of art, but as far as this list is concerned, there might be a few here deserving to be called as such.

Of course, don’t forget that art is never a messiah; its job isn’t to incite or inspire change. Art is merely the expression of thought put to images, movement, sounds, and other forms of stimulation. Whether or not your point of view on something changes after consuming art largely depends on you. But make sure to give these films a try. If anything, they’ll make your Friday nights more interesting and give you something to mull over throughout the weekend.