Don’t you just love it when everything comes together to form something special? Well, we do and think that a bunch of others likewise share our opinion. Now that we are on the same page, can we just agree that this restomod from Twisted Automotive looks absolutely stunning? That’s right, this here is a Land Rover Defender which there are calling the NA-V8. Depending on your preference of overlanding vehicles, the ones from the British marque are among the most popular.

The iconic model has been the platform of choice for many gearheads and it’s not that hard to see why. The iconic performance and functionality that it offers make it a perfect platform for those who love off-road adventures. The shop behind this build is based in Texas and loves to work with these vintage SUVs. As with many projects similar to the NA-V8, the goal is to introduce modern elements but keep the retro aesthetics.

The NA-V8 lineup is a great example of how Twisted Automotive envisions the old-school Defender in several configurations. That’s right they’re not sticking with a single format, to give clients what they like best. While the donor vehicle retains its identity, it receives a range of upgrades that would put stock versions to shame.

Each Twisted Automotive NA-V8 receives a fifth-generation small block engine from a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. To be specific, it is a GM 6.2-liter V8 LTI transplant that repurposes its motorsport pedigree into that of overlanding instead. Furthermore, it includes a state-of-the-art setup such as a suspension, brake, and shock system from Eibach, Alcon, and Bilstein respectively. Only 200 examples are open for commission.

Images courtesy of Twisted Automotive