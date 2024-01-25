Echo designed the bespoke Tree Hoose at Taigh a Chnuic to be airlifted onto a steep and wooded terrain overlooking Loch Broom in Scottish Highlands. It’s a prefabricated house comprising of five individual sections, each weighing less than one ton. Each of the sections were then assembled on site into an open-plan 18.5 sqm home with self-contained accommodation.

The house is clad in black stained Siberian Larch with black corrugated tin panels in random width. It features Nordpan walls and timber finishes with a monochrome interior in black and grey finishes. Origin doors were utilized for the entrance and the other to a balcony and fixtures include a convertible window seat/daybed. There is also a double bed, kitchen with black Formica ColorCore worktop, a black sink and tap, under counter fridge, and hob and oven.

The Tree Hoose houses four activity spaces with the built-in double bed, kitchen, shower room, and sitting room arranged around the central space equipped with a wood burner. Then a couple of central roof lights and large picture windows on each space frame the views of the wooded terrain, the loch, and mountains beyond.

The fully fitted shower room has floor to ceiling window with floating console in black Formica ColorCore, Arezzo curved basin and high rise tap tap in black. Meanwhile, Swift micro venetian blinds in Flint grey and back to wall WC complement the color theme of the interior.

The Tree Hoose is well-lighted with recessed LEDs positioned throughout. It also has a pair of Anglepoise Original 1227 hanging lights in grey over the bed, Nordlux Strap lights in black in the central space, and Nordlux Sway 11 pendant lights in the kitchen.

Images courtesy of Echo Living