Transformers (2007)

Shia LaBeouf may have made a name for himself already (as Even Stevens) when he landed the lead role in this action-packed Transformers movie from Michael Bay. But it was this film itself that catapulted him into Hollywood stardom. It also introduced viewers to rising star Megan Fox.

Flash-forward twenty years after Bumblebee and viewers are introduced to nerdy high school student Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf). He becomes the unlikely protagonist in the story after he comes in possession of the directions leading to the All Spark, the source of all Cybertronian life.

His grandfather, Captain Archibald Witwicky, chanced upon a frozen Megatron during one of his expeditions in 1897. He accidentally activates the villain’s navigational system which led to his eyeglasses being imprinted with the coordinates to the All Spark.

During this time, the Autobots and the Decepticons are in a race to retrieve the All Spark. The Autobots want to use it to rebuild Cybertron and end the war between the two factions. But the opposing team wants it to defeat the Autobots and conquer the universe.

Sam and his new girlfriend Mikaela (Megan Fox) are caught in the middle of the war, per se, because of Bumblebee. He has been on earth disguised as the teenager’s first car, a 1976 Chevrolet Camaro. The robot alerts the others of his location via a homing signal. But it isn’t long before the Decepticons started arriving on earth too after having learned of a way to find the All Spark.

The search ends with a battle in Mission City that leaves Megatron defeated. But with the All Spark reduced to a shard, Optimus Prime decides to have the team’s home base on earth.

The Transformers movie is a blast, literally. It is jampacked with action, thrills, and adventure. By this time the robots have learned how they can adapt to the human world by disguising themselves as modern machines. Part of the excitement is not knowing if you’re faced with an Autobot or a Decepticon, making the villains hard to find.

Also, the movie makes time to tell where the Autobots and Decepticons have been since 1987 or how long they have roamed the earth since the destruction of Cybertron. It even managed to write them into King Arthur’s timeline.

Directors: Michael Bay— Screenplay: Roberto Orci, Alex Kurtzman— Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Rachel Taylor, Anthony Anderson, Jon Voight, John Turturro, Kevin Dunn, Julie White— Run Time: 2h 24m