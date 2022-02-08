Electrification is definitely ramping up and extending its reach to other mobility segments aside from automobiles. There are already aircraft with all-electric propulsion systems undergoing tests, but watercraft still face issues regarding efficiency. Nevertheless, concepts like THE JET ZeroEmission could soon overcome these limitations with a set of hydrofoils and cutting-edge technology.

As it stands right now, the company proposes a future wherein the “flying boat” replaces smaller vessels. As noted earlier, it is a counterpart to electric vehicles and aircraft for sustainable travel over bodies of water. THE JET ZeroEmission also counts on DWYN and Zenith Marine as major partners for its development.

Instead of your typical monohull or catamaran configuration, its design adapts to the name. It resembles a private jet minus wings and stabilizers. It’s basically a floating fuselage that measures 33 feet from the nose to the tail. It can accommodate up to 12 passengers plus one pilot.

THE JET ZeroEmission is outfitted with two hydrogen fuel cells to supply power to its electric motors. With minimal drag as the hydrofoil lifts the hull above the surface by three feet, it can reach cruising speeds between 35 to 40 knots. It can potentially replace traditional ferries to ensure the waters remain free of pollution.

The firm behind this project intends to launch its first fleet in Dubai by 2023. The sight of THE JET ZeroEmission plying routes normally used by regular ships is sure to generate a lot of buzz. An upsurge of eco-friendly transportation initiatives is a wonderful reminder that people are now more aware of the devastating impact emissions have on our environment.

Images courtesy of THE JET ZeroEmission