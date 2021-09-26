Stoner movies made an indelible mark in the 1970s with the release of a near-perfect stoner flick Up in the Smoke in 1978. It was a huge box office hit when it debuted on the silver screen. Since then, this genre has earned its place in the world of movies. The rest, they say, is history.

Following its theater debut, the counterculture stoner film is now hailed as one of the classic weed movies ever made. All thanks to red-eyed actor duo Cheech and Chong, pot-loving film hippies have seen steady, mainstream releases of stoner movies to date.

Now that marijuana is widely accepted across states for its medical benefits, many filmmakers have jumped on the bandwagon. Many stoner flicks have hit the scene, all being essentials to the marijuana experience.

The Stoner movie genre has featured top-shelf mainstream pieces like Friday and James Franco-led Pineapple Express. It boasts a slew of cult comedies, too such as Super Troopers and Grandma’s Boy, and a collection of counterculture classics like Easy Rider.

If you’re in the mood for this kind of trip, don’t wait for 4/20 to celebrate the occasion. In case that cannabis isn’t yet legal in your area, get naturally high anyway.

It’s time to grab your favorite munchies and dig into our choice of best stoner movies to binge-watch with friends on your movie nights. You’d laugh hard and cry at the same time, it feels you’re so stoned without having to smoke grass.

Check out our list of 20 best stoner movies of all time ranked in random order.