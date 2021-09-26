Stoner movies made an indelible mark in the 1970s with the release of a near-perfect stoner flick Up in the Smoke in 1978. It was a huge box office hit when it debuted on the silver screen. Since then, this genre has earned its place in the world of movies. The rest, they say, is history.
Following its theater debut, the counterculture stoner film is now hailed as one of the classic weed movies ever made. All thanks to red-eyed actor duo Cheech and Chong, pot-loving film hippies have seen steady, mainstream releases of stoner movies to date.
Now that marijuana is widely accepted across states for its medical benefits, many filmmakers have jumped on the bandwagon. Many stoner flicks have hit the scene, all being essentials to the marijuana experience.
The Stoner movie genre has featured top-shelf mainstream pieces like Friday and James Franco-led Pineapple Express. It boasts a slew of cult comedies, too such as Super Troopers and Grandma’s Boy, and a collection of counterculture classics like Easy Rider.
If you’re in the mood for this kind of trip, don’t wait for 4/20 to celebrate the occasion. In case that cannabis isn’t yet legal in your area, get naturally high anyway.
It’s time to grab your favorite munchies and dig into our choice of best stoner movies to binge-watch with friends on your movie nights. You’d laugh hard and cry at the same time, it feels you’re so stoned without having to smoke grass.
Check out our list of 20 best stoner movies of all time ranked in random order.
DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)
Dazed and Confused offers an authentic vibe of the 70s as it takes viewers to the summer of 1976 in Austin, Texas.
This 1993 stoner flick follows a bunch of raucous teenagers celebrating their last day of school before they begin wasting an entire summer of 1976. The graduating class goes to this prominent pool hall and spontaneously digs in drugs and keg parties.
Football star Randall “Pink” Floyd (Jason London) has sworn to keep his eye on the championship game and avoid partying, however. A group of incoming freshmen, at the same time, attempt to escape hazing by seniors especially the notorious callous bully Fred O’Bannion (Ben Affleck).
Boasting a killer soundtrack, this coming-of-age film is a hilarious, tender, and canny retrospect at high school life.
Directed by Richard Linklater, Dazed and Confused features an outstanding ensemble cast. This classic school flick stars Matthew McConaughey, Affleck, London, Wiley Wiggins, Sasha Jenson, Joey Lauren Adams, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, and Rory Cochrane.
Stonedest quote: “The older you get, the more rules they are going to try and get you to follow. You just gotta keep on livin’, man. L-I-V-I-N.”
Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes
THE BIG LEBOWSKI (1998)
The Big Lebowski makes a perfect movie stoned viewers should watch. That’s because the film’s plot lacks sense you won’t get it despite you’re sober.
This 1998 crime/comedy tells the story of an aging hippie Jeff Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) who insists on being called “The Dude.” He wastes his days at smoking joints, drinking white Russians, smoking marijuana, and bowling, without keeping any kind of living.
For him, it’s living a dream until things take an ugly, unexpected turn when one night, some goons peed on his rug. Lebowski coincidentally shares the same name of a millionaire whose wife owes an enormous amount of money to some dangerous groups of people. Lebowski (David Huddleston) enlists The Dude to help deliver the ransom for the release of his wife, Bunny (Tara Reid).
Movie critics lauded this 1998 stoner flick for its extremely impressive visuals and brilliant dialogue from the Coen Brothers. Goodman and Bridges deliver great performances in their respective roles.
Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, The Big Lebowski also stars Julianne Moore, Sam Elliot, and Steve Buscemi in supporting roles.
Stonedest quote: “I’m the Dude. So that’s what you call me. You know, that or, uh, His Dudeness, or uh, Duder, or El Duderino if you’re not into the whole brevity thing.”
Run Time: 1 hour 57 minutes
THIS IS THE END (2013)
This is The End is a 2013 apocalyptic black comedy movie by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in their first directorial outing.
The stoner film sees Hollywood actor James Franco hosting a huge housewarming party with a bevy of his celebrity friends. Among his notable guests in his new mansion are his pals Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, and Jay Baruchel.
In a shocking turn of events, however, the biblical apocalypse begins, destroying Tinseltown of catastrophic proportions. All six friends are trapped with each other inside Franco’s mansion. All of them have to band together to stay alive and survive Judgment Day.
This stoner flick received mixed reviews from audiences and critics when it was released in 2013. While the film fell short with its loosely written script, it made up for it with enough humor to make you laugh hard. Plus, the ensemble cast delivered hyper performances playing as themselves.
Stonedest quote: “Hey, does this coke smell funny?”
Run Time: 1 hour 47 minutes
EASY RIDER (1969)
Easy Rider is an exciting and creative stoner movie acclaimed for capturing on film the dreams, hopes, and hopelessness of the 1960s counterculture.
This 1969 counterculture classic follows the lives of the free-spirited, Harley-riding hippie duo, Wyatt and Billy (Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper). The two decide to go on a trip across the countryside to seek spiritual truth. Their journey begins on the heels of completing a drug deal in Southern California.
Along the way, they meet a drunk lawyer (Jack Nicholson) and other nomadic travelers who search for alternative lifestyles. The two undergo bigotry and hatred from small-town communities. Following their horrendous drug experience in New Orleans, Wyatt and Billy have doubts if they ever get to attain peace in America.
Apart from starring in the lead role alongside Fonda, Nicholson, and Antonio Mendoza, Hopper also helmed Easy Rider.
Stonedest quote: “You know, Billy. We blew it.”
Run Time:
FRIDAY (1995)
Friday is a 1995 American buddy stoner comedy movie helmed by F. Gary Gray. Its success on the big screen was translated into a franchise spawning two sequels in 2000 and 2002 subsequently.
It’s Friday when lead character Craig Jones (Ice Cube) lost his job for stealing cardboard boxes. His luck can’t get any worse as rent becomes due. He loathes his girlfriend Joi (Paula Jai Parker) and his best friend, Smokey (Chris Tucker) is in deep trouble for some dough he owed from the local drug dealer – all happening at once before midday.
What’s supposedly an ordinary Friday in the urban life of Craig and Smokey turns into complete mayhem. This day becomes a wild, unthinkable Friday full of potheads, gunfights, and excessively carnal pastors, hence, the film’s title.
While it shows a lack of directorial flair, movie critics laud Friday for its full-of-life but frequently insensitive humor. Its leading actors also received praise for their fascinating performances.
The cast’s line-up includes supporting actors Nia Long and Tiny Lister Jr.
Stonedest quote: “I know you don’t smoke weed, I know this, but I’m gonna get you high today, ‘cause it’s Friday, you ain’t got no job, and you ain’t got shit to do.“
Run Time: 1 hour 37 minutes
FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH (1982)
Fast Times at Ridgemont High is an all-time favorite high school stoner movie in the 80s. It’s a comedy/romance hit that debuted on the big screen a few years after the box office success of Up in the Smoke.
This coming-of-age comedy is based on the 1981 book entitled Fast Times at Ridgemont High: A True Story of the film’s screenwriter Cameron Crowe. In the book, he chronicles his real experiences when he went undercover at Clairemont High School in San Diego, California.
This iconic 1982 teen sex rom-com flick follows Stacey Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh), an alluring but naïve teen who opens herself to dating. Soon, she finds herself entangled in a love triangle, thanks to her unreserved friend Linda Barret (Phoebe Cates). Stacey is torn between the nice guy Mark Ratner (Brian Backer) and his uber-confident pal Mike Damone (Robert Romanus).
Fast Times at Ridgemont High also focuses on Stacey’s classmate Jeff Spicoli, a surfing pothead, and a teacher’s walking nightmare. He finds himself in a face-off against Mr. Hand, a strict teacher who’s impatient with the crackhead’s silly behavior.
With a Critics Consensus rating of 77 percent, Fast Times at Ridgemont High boasts a precise take on teenage life, school, and work. Versatile actor Sean Penn also receives critical acclaim for his legendary performance in the lead role.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High features director Amy Heckerling in her directorial debut.
Stonedest quote: “All I need are some tasty waves, a cool buzz, and I’m fine.”
Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes
HAROLD & KUMAR GO TO WHITE CASTLE (2004)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle is the first installment of the Harold & Kumar film series released in 2004. The success of the original movie spawned two sequels, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011).
The stoner flick’s story follows the mind-bending journey of Korean-American accountant, Harold Lee (John Cho) and his Indian-American stoner pal, Kumar Patel (Kal Penn). While getting high with marijuana, the duo suddenly feels a sudden craving for White Castle burgers after watching its commercial on TV.
The two buddies decide to embark on a late-night quest to find a joint around the area. However, they end up stumbling into one mishap after the other with cops, rednecks, and Neil Patrick Harris. Harris plays a fictionalized version of himself in this American buddy/stoner film.
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle sets itself apart from other classic stoner flicks with its adorable lead actors and its attempt to criticize racial prejudice.
Directed by Danny Leiner, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Fred Willard, Paula Garces, and Bobby Lee alongside Cho and Penn.
Stonedest quote: “You guys might have wanted to stay away from our special sauce tonight. Me and Pookie, we added a secret ingredient. I’ll give you a hint. It’s semen.”
Run Time: 1 hour 28 minutes
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)
Pineapple Express is a loosely knit action/buddy/stoner comedy that attempts to combine genres in one stoner film. It’s written by Jude Apatow alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg who both directed This Is The End.
This 2008 stoner flick revolves around a slacker court-process clerk and stoner Dale Denton (Seth Rogen). Dal purchases a rare new strain of marijuana called Pineapple Express from his likewise slothful drug dealer Saul Silver (James Franco).
But an unexpected twist of fate makes Dale a living witness to a murder committed by a bad cop and the city’s most heinous drug lord. The junkie panics and drops his stash of Pineapple Express at the scene.
Dale and Saul’s lives intertwine as they run for their lives knowing the fancy weed can lead the baddies to them. The suspense builds up as the crooks are hot on their trail to kill both of them fast.
Pineapple Express is both a hilarious and hit-or-miss stoner movie that “keeps a steady tempo of low-ball laughs,” according to film critics.
Pineapple Express is directed by David Gordon Green. The film’s cast also includes Amber Heard, GaryCole, Craig Robinson, Bill Hader, and Nora Dunn.
Stonedest quote: “This is like if that Blue Oyster sh** met that Afghan Kush I had—and they had a baby. And then, meanwhile, that crazy Northern Light stuff I had and the Super Red Espresso Snowflake met and had a baby.”
Run Time: 1 hour 57 minutes
TED (2012)
Ted is a comedy/fantasy stoner film is a smash hit at the box office when it premiered in theaters worldwide in 2012. The original movie’s big commercial success paved the release of a follow-up aptly titled Ted 2 in 2015.
In Ted, the lead character, John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), wished that the beloved teddy bear he named Ted would come alive. Now in his 30s, John still has Ted as his perennial buddy.
What exasperates John’s girlfriend Lori (Mila Kunis), however, is seeing both of them constantly drinking beer and smoking weed. However, Lori is not the one who’s frustrated with John. And Ted may have to step in to make a grown-up out of John just yet.
Film critics say that the romance versus bromance plot in this original Ted movie is pretty common. It has, however, a comical and entertaining script, although, in an inconsistent fashion. Also, this stoner flick is held high by its clear, straightforward main plot.
Ted is directed by Seth MacFarlane, who is the voice actor of Ted. The film’s cast includes Joel McHale, Giovanni Ribisi, Norah Jones, Patrick Stewart, and more.
Stonedest quote: “I’ve found my car keys. What’s going on? Is that a shit?”
Run Time: 1 hour 46 minutes
SMILEY FACE (2007)
Director Gregg Araki made an impressive stint in directing the 2007 female-led stoner flick Smiley Face.
Smiley Face tells the story of Jane (Anna Faris), a struggling pothead actress who has a hectic day ahead of her. Her to-do list is purchasing more puff. But little does she know that she’s onto a series of misadventures of her life after all. And it all begins after eating her roommate’s pot-laced cupcakes.
Smiley Face scores Critics Consensus of 67 percent on RT with Faris’ brilliant performance in a lead role. You may have seen most of the film’s jokes in other comedy flicks but it’s above an average stoner comedy to watch.
The film also features actors Danny Masterson, Adam Brody, John Krasinski, and Jane Lynch in supporting roles.
Stonedest quote: “They say that true potheads stop getting the munchies after a certain point. I mean the true pothead wouldn’t even say the word munchies. I don’t know what the true pothead would say “munchos” or “hungries” or something
Run Time: 1 hour 28 minutes
JAY AND SILENT BOB STRIKE BACK (2001)
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is a 2001 buddy stoner film featuring comedian-actor Kevin Smith as director and writer. He also stars in this wild, hilarious comedy as Silent Bob opposite Jason Mewes as Jay.
The film’s plot focuses on best buddies Jay and Silent Bob whose real-life story is featured in the comic Bluntman and Chronic. Upon learning that it’s adapted into a movie, they salivate at the thought of raking in big fat checks for themselves.
To their dismay, however, they won’t get a cent out of it. So, the duo set out to wreak havoc in the movie set whatever it takes.
Fans of stoner flicks can expect to have a blast of loud laughs in Jay and Silent Bob and cameo appearances of actors from Smith’s previous movies. Its drawbacks are a loosely knit plot and an over-the-top vulgar language for some viewers.
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back also stars Ben Affleck, Jeff Anderson, Diedrich Bader, and Eliza Dushku.
Stonedest quote: “In a world gone mad, we will not spank the monkey, but the monkey will spank us.”
Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes
UP IN SMOKE (1978)
The counterculture classic Up In Smoke by filmmaker Lou Adler hit the big screen in 1978. Film critics hailed this stoner film as a seminal work that heavily influenced the development of stoner cinema.
Up In Smoke follows the story of a jobless lazy pothead and amateur drummer, Anthony Stony (Tommy Chong). He decides to flee the nest and embarks on his first road trip away from home. Chong soon meets Pedro de Pacas (Cheech Marin), a kindred spirit.
The stoner duo begins their journey together by getting arrested for possession of marijuana. However, a technicality got them out where they meet many misadventures along the way. In the end, Anthony and Pedro join a battle of rock bands and perform the earsplitting song, Earache My Eye.
While arguably flawed, Up in Smoke gave birth to the well-loved twin counterculture icons Cheech and Chong on the silver screen. The film’s cast also includes Stacy Keach, Strother Martin, Edie Adams among others.
Stonedest quote: “You mean we’re smokin’ dog shit, man?”
Run Time: 1 hour 26 minutes
GRANDMA'S BOY (2006)
Grandma’s Boy is a 2006 stoner comedy from executive producer and comedian Adam Sandler. While Sandler isn’t in this ridiculously hilarious flick, fans would see all his gang and his usual antics on screen.
This stoner flick features a 35-year-old video game creator Alex (Allen Covert) who moves in with his crazy grandmother Lilly (Doris Roberts). He finds himself homeless after his roommate Josh wasted their rent money on hookers.
However, Lilly and her elderly pals enjoy hanging out in front of the TV all day. So, their all-time presence in the house makes a full-on bummer on Alex’s social life and weed smoking.
Also, Alex is distracted by a neck and neck competition with another video game designer. This puts uncertainty to having a romantic relationship with co-worker Samantha (Linda Cardellini).
Directed by Nicholaus Goossen, Grandma’s Boy also stars Doris Roberts, and Shirley Jones, Shirley Knight, and Peter Dante.
Stonedest quote: “I can’t believe you came on my mom!”
Run Time: 1 hour 34 minutes
CHEECH & CHONG'S NICE DREAMS (1981)
Extreme stoners Cheech (Cheech Marin) and Chong (Tommy Chong) return in their third feature film in Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams. This American action-adventure comedy movie directed by Chong himself is a follow-up to their second stone movie together, Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie.
In this stoner flick, Cheech and Chong found that one of their friends is making a strain of weed that transforms smokers into reptiles. The two start selling the rare weed on the streets while masquerading as ice-cream sellers.
However, the cops led by Sgt. Stedanko (Stacy Keach) grows suspicious of the boys’ operation. Stedanko snuck some of the “ice cream” for himself and instantly grew a reptile’s forked tongue. Now, Cheech and Chong have to run and hide.
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams also stars Evelyn Guerrero, Shelby Chong, Paul Reubens, and Timothy Leary in supporting roles.
Stonedest quote: “Save the whales. Oh, pretty mama, save the whales. But shoot the seals.”
Run Time: 1 hour 28 minutes
FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS (1998)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is a Johnny Depp-led adventure comedy/drama released in 1998. It’s a movie adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson’s 1971 novel of the same name.
This stoner flick details the misadventures of oddball journalist Raoul Duke (Depp) and his lawyer Dr. Gonzo (Benicio Del Toro). The two drive a red convertible across the Mojave Desert to Las Vegas to cover the mint 400 motorcycle race.
Their supposed journalistic work turns into pleasure as they explore Sin City while high in a variety of recreational drugs. Things begin to go sideways for the stoned duo after vandalizing their hotel room.
Fearing a possible suit, Raoul starts driving back to Los Angeles when he oddly gets into trouble with a cop (Gary Busey). So, he returns to Las Vegas and keeps on indulging in drug binge use.
Although it flopped at the box office, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is a cult classic among many movie fans.
Directed and co-written by Terry Gilliam, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas supporting cast includes Tobey McGuire, Craig Bierko, and Ellen Barkin.
Stonedest quote: “Bazooko’s Circus is what the whole hep world would be doing Saturday nights if the Nazis had won the war. This was the Sixth Reich.”
Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes
MALLRATS (1995)
Mallrats arrived in 1995 as an American buddy comedy offering from the funny man and writer-director Kevin Smith. To critics and fans, this is Smith’s most intelligent and hilarious movie despite a disappointing performance at the box office.
The film is a story of buddies Brodie Bruce (Jason Lee) and T.S. Quint (Jeremy London) set in New Jersey. In some shared fate, their hot girlfriends (Claire Forlani and Shannen Doherty) dumped both of them on the same morning.
While T.S. feels devastated about the breakup, Brodie stays calm in dealing with it. On the same day, the two take comfort in a local mall, Brodie’s favorite hangout. They find their exes there, however, and both try to win them back.
For the potheads, meanwhile, Jay and Silent Bob, Stan Lee, the Easter Bunny, and a 3D Magic Eye poster also make special appearances in this stoner movie.
The supporting stars of Mallrats include Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Renee Humphrey, Jason Mewes, Ethan Suplee, Priscilla Barnes, and Michael Rooker.
Stonedest quote: “What you need is a fatty-boom-batty blunt, and I guarantee you’ll be seeing a sailboat, an ocean, and maybe even some of those big-titted mermaids doing some of that lesbian sh**.”
Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes
SUPER TROOPERS (2001)
Super Troopers is a 2001 comedy crime from actor-director Jay Chandrasekhar. This stoner flick features the Broken Lizard comedy group in a lead role.
The story follows five Vermont state troopers, Thorny, Mac, Rabbit, Foster, and Farva who are stationed in a far-flung area close to the Canadian border. With a strong liking for syrup, they make notorious pranksters out of themselves on the highway. They have a real talent for screwing up big time.
Running low on budget, the state government wants to shut them down. Now, the troopers need a clever plan to solve a complicated case and outdo the local police to save their jobs.
For movie critics, Super Troopers is a more miss-than-hit stoner cinema. But to fans, it’s charming and funny and will appeal to audiences who are into amusingly silly movies.
Super Troopers stars Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Brian Cox, and a lot more.
Stonedest quote: “The Snozzberries taste like Snozzberries.”
Run Time: 1 hour 43 minutes
TENACIOUS D IN: THE PICK OF DESTINY (2006)
Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny is a 2006 musical comedy movie directed by Liam Lynch. It features the rock band Tenacious D composed of musicians/actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass.
In this stoner movie, Tenacious D is known for its upbeat classic rock style and crass comedy. The rock band of two blends rock with other musical styles such as comedy rock, folk metal, and stoner rock.
JB and KG believe that their budding friendship could form the greatest rock band in the world. To make it a reality, they begin their quest to search for the fabled guitar pick that has supernatural power.
Tenacious D In The Pick of Destiny is hilarious and entertaining to make you LOL at the film’s small stack of jokes for not more than one and a half hours.
The film also stars JR Reed, Tim Robbins, Amy Poehler, and Ben Stiller among others.
Stonedest quote: WAIT, Wait, wait, you Mother******! We challenge you to a rock-off! Give us one chance to rock your socks off!
Run Time: 1 hour 33 minutes
HOW HIGH (2001)
Multi-platinum rap superstars Redman and Method Man pair up in the 2001 quintessential stoner comedy, How High. The movie is directed by Jesse Dylan in his first directorial outing.
Redman and Method Man play the major roles of two potheads who happen to smoke a brain-enhancing weed. Much to their surprise, they ace their college entrance exams to land scholarships at Harvard U.
While Ivy League Schools have strange ways, Jamal and Silas remain cool in dealing with it. But soon, they run out of supply of the supernatural puff. Now, they have to live by their wits and use natural resources to pass.
How High’s supporting actors include Obba Babatunde, Mike Epps, Lark Voorhies, Hector Elizondo, and Essence Atkins.
Stonedest quote: I’m a ghost ghost ghost ghost ghost ghost ghost.
Run Time: 1 hour 35 minutes
HALF BAKED (1998)
The stoner comedy offering from director Tamra Davis, Half-Baked, premiered in 1998 starring David Chapelle in a major role. The movie attained the status of a cult classic with a dedicated fanbase.
The story revolves around three New York City slacker potheads who are forced to sell stolen marijuana from a pharmaceutical lab. They must raise $1 million to bail their friend, Kenny out of jail. He gets arrested after accidentally killing a diabetic New York City Police horse by feeding it some junk food.
You can expect to see common pothead behavior with a lot of cameo appearances in Half-Baked. This stoner movie stars Guillermo Diaz, Jim Breuer, Harland Williams, and Snoop Dogg alongside Chapelle.
Stonedest quote: “I never thought I’d say this to anybody, but you two smoke entirely too much reefer.”
Run Time: 1 hour 22 minutes