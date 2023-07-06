If there’s one positive takeaway from the past few years amid the pandemic is that a work-from-home setup is viable. With the right hardware, software, and a solid internet connection, people can virtually convene to complete tasks, hold meetings, and more. If you’re one of the folks who have opted to clock in remotely, Sihoo’s latest Doro-C300 might just be the ideal piece of furniture to boost your productivity.

In our own experience, there was an adjustment period during the lockdowns. When you’ve been commuting to your workplace daily since the start of your career, the sudden shift can take most people by surprise. As such, it’s essential to prepare a dedicated workspace or finally put that study to good use. Aside from a table, you’ll want an ergonomic seat like the Doro-C300.

Why Should You Invest In An Office Chair From SIHOO?

To be honest, our team has seen and tried a fair share of products like the model in question mentioned beforehand. Since we also love to play video games on our home consoles and PC, a comfortable chair engineered to adapt to varying postures favored by the user for longer periods would be on top of the shopping list.

While a plush sofa is enough when in the living room, the Doro-C300 offers a modern design and outstanding comfort. It touts a sleek and clean aesthetic which is understated enough to complement any office, living room, or man cave. Unlike typical gaming chairs, Sihoo ships this in black or white colorways only.

The former is the tonal choice, while the latter is contrasted by gray elements. Depending on the décor, you can pick between the two to match the overall theme. Now you can tackle any assignment or research with minimal fatigue as the Doro-C300 ensures exceptional ergonomics combined with the top-notch build quality and premium materials.

“Based on the 2016 survey results from 51,896 individuals, American adolescents aged 12-19 years spent an average of 8.2 hours per day sitting, while adults over the age of 20 spent an average of 6.4 hours per day sitting,” as indicated by Sihoo in its press materials. Given that health experts warn against the risks of prolonged sitting without proper support, it’s about time we considered a chair that comes with all the features needed.

Notable Features Of The Doro-C300

Before splurging our hard-earned money on anything, learning everything we can about the product should be a top priority. Thus, let’s check out all the bells and whistles that this office chair brings to the table. According to SIHOO, it drew inspiration from the Kudu – a spiral-horned African antelope – for the overall form factor.

What most seats fail to address is appropriate lumbar support. Although some do have something in place, it lacks dynamic adaptability. You see, our bodies shift every now and then as we adjust our position and postures, which is why the Doro-C300 uses an articulating system that follows your movement.

This is then coupled with a flexible backrest contoured based on the natural curvature of our spinal cord. Similar to its lumbar mechanism, this also shifts during side-to-side motions. Then there’s the wide-angle headrest that functions just like the other two but is engineered for the cervical spine.

While leather appears fashionably upscale on some chairs, it is not breathable. We’ve had our fair share of experiences with these types of seats, and it will feel unpleasant after a while. Sihoo, on the other hand, outfits the Doro-C300 with a mesh back and seat. The material promotes air circulation and is easy to clean.

Not only does it provide adequate support for your back and neck, but the PU leather-wrapped armrests ease the tension on your shoulders. The padding likewise relieves pressure from your elbows and arms, while the pivot point allows it to twist inward or outward up to 75 degrees. Combine all of these with a highly durable frame and the results are impressive.

To maintain normal blood circulation, Sihoo applies a waterfall shape to prevent excessive pressure on the lower thighs and legs. The Doro-C300 also tilts and locks into three reclining positions, allowing you to choose an angle that suits your needs. The adaptive systems all come into play to make it one of the most comfortable ergonomic office chairs out there.

Specifications Overview

Maximum Load – Up to 300 lbs.

– Up to 300 lbs. Seat Depth – 16.53″

– 16.53″ Max Hip Width – 20″

– 20″ Chair Back Lifting Height – 2.36″

– 2.36″ Gross Weight – 66.36 lbs.

– 66.36 lbs. Package Dimensions – 30.51” X 22.05” X 15.35”

Our Takeaway

With so many options available on the market right now, it helps to have a guide handy to narrow down your choices. For those shopping for a new ergonomic office chair, Sihoo has a wide range of models to choose from. Meanwhile, the Doro-C300 is their latest addition to the lineup and it’s brimming with all the necessary features and benefits one needs if they plan to sit for extended periods daily. In addition to its plethora of ergonomic support systems, the chair touts a robust gas cylinder, base, and casters so you can work, rest, and relax without worries.

