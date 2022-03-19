The Dakar Rally 2022 is finally behind us, and we have the Baja 1000 to look forward to. Events like these are ideal proving grounds for carmakers that pushes their machines to the absolute limit. Now that it’s over, Prodrive surprises us with a street-legal version of its racer – the Hunter.

If it seems familiar, it’s because we previously featured the Dakar Rally 2022 race car. Aside from the striking design and remarkable performance, it was the legendary Sébastien Loeb behind the wheel. As such, Prodrive gives us a chance to drive the Hunter, albeit with modifications to make it fit for public roads.

Nevertheless, interested parties will be glad to know that it is more powerful than the vehicle that saw action earlier this year. The British outfit is outfitting it with a mid-mounted 3.5-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine. They’re then pairing it with a six-speed paddle-shift gearbox. We’re looking at 600 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, making this Hunter a beast.

As for the exterior, Prodrive introduces minimal tweaks to the T1+ racer’s original outline. To keep weight down, the cockpit just keeps the necessary stuff to help you get from point A to point B. However, the interior tells a different story to ensure creature comforts are not compromised. The cabin, this time around, features top-shelf trims and more to make any owner happy.

True to its rally roots, the Hunter rides on a double-wishbone suspension with two dampers on each wheel. It’s also good for up to 16” of travel as it sits on a set of forged aluminum wheels wrapped in 35” all-terrain tires. The Prodrive Hunter will cost you a little over $1.6 million and is built-to-order.

Images courtesy of Prodrive