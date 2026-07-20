Are in the mood for a new timepiece? Maybe you are collecting a specific series? If its happens to be the one by Swatch and OMEGA, then you’re in luck. The collaborative venture just added the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon 1969 to the catalog. It may seem like just another fancy colorway, but there’s something that makes it extra special.

First and foremost, only 1969 examples are hitting the global market. Once again, missing out is not an option unless paying scalpers a hefty premium is no issue. Nevertheless, the watchmakers are giving interested buyers a fair chance via the Electronic Swatch Timepiece Application (ESTA) platform. Thus, you better hope Lady Luck is on your side.

Those who are fortunate enough to score a MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon 1969 are in for an elegant and fashionable accessory. Technical specifications indicate a 42 mm x 47.30 mm x 13.25 mm, black BIOCERAMIC case. The chronograph then receives contrasting tones of gold as seen on the tachymeter scale of its fixed BIOCERAMIC bezel.

Taking it even further are the hands, pushers, crown, and dial in 18K Moonshine gold. Swatch notes that approximately 11 grams of OMEGA’s proprietary alloy goes into each timepiece. Decorating the face are co-branding scripts at 12 o’clock, followed by the Speedmaster and MoonSwatch nameplates at 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock, respectively.

Turn your MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon 1969 over to view a golden moon emblem on the battery cover. To the left-side flank of the case middle are the serialization number engravings with a touch of golden lacquer. Moreover, the black rubber strap with a fabric texture also comes with an inner section resembling the cratered lunar surface.

Images courtesy of Swatch/OMEGA