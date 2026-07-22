Nike is once again teasing us with a new pair of stylish sneakers due for launch sometime this year. We’re guessing the kicks are slated to drop on or before the seasonal marketing campaign shifts to fall/winter. Since summer usually introduces vibrant colorways, the Air Max Plus in Lava Lamp/Smoke Gray opts for a unique cosmetic combination.

Flagged as SKU: IH7960-002 in the brand’s footwear catalog, it’s probably one of the more understated offerings heading our way. The American sports apparel/lifestyle group goes for an almost completely tonal motif. Nevertheless, the splash of contrast it comes with makes the overall presentation fresh and appealing.

The Air Max Plus arrives with a mesh upper, lace loops, shoelaces, tongue, mudguards, leather paneling, plush inner lining, and midsole, all in gray. Next is the TPU cage, which resembles the melted wax that floats and falls inside a lava lamp. Furthermore, these, along with the Swoosh logos on both sides at the midfoot, are in a metallic gradient.

Depending on your viewing angle, the latter dynamically shifts in color. Meanwhile, the black sockliner, leather heel counter, and outsole feature a hexagonal emblem with the “Tn Air” typography and red/white Swoosh roundel at the top-right corner. Elsewhere, the leather tongue tag flashes hexagonal tongue tags with a black Swoosh and Air branding.

It’s not immediately noticeable at a glance, but reflective elements are on strategic sections of the sneakers. These are subtle additions, but keep users visible to vehicles at night. The Air Max Plus in Lava Lamp/Smoke Gray cushions every footfall courtesy of Tuned Air units at the forefoot and heel. Lastly, a rugged black rubber outsole provides reliable traction.

Images courtesy of Nike