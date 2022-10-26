Nike’s Air Force 1 Low is getting a lot of love and sneakerheads are just eagerly snapping up each new drop. There have been several awesome exclusive colorways as of late such as the tonal gray of a supposedly Paris-exclusive tie-in with Off-White. Then there’s the Premium White/Fossil Blue tribute to EVO Moment 37. Now, it’s back to black.

What can we say? Darker aesthetics fascinate most guys and these classic kicks are in their stealthiest ever right now. 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the timeless silhouette and Nike says this is part of its “Fresh” series. It means these Air Force 1 Lows ship with subtle tweaks to help them age gracefully over the years.

Overall, the iconic profile of the sneakers remains intact, which should please longtime fans. However, a close-up inspection reveals the woven labels are no longer part of the package. Instead, these are sporting debossed branding and details. Moreover, the uppers are now crafted out of softer leather.

Unlike the original material, the revamp is beneficial to the Air Force 1 Low “Fresh” for a lot of reasons. A peek inside of the tongue sets expectations properly. There’s the text that reads “EASY TO CLEAN BREATHABLE SOFT LEATHER,” for awareness. Others claim creases won’t be as visible as well.

To help us tell it apart from the regular issue shoes in the same blackout tone, the perforated sockliner flaunts the “Fresh” badge. Others point out the color scheme is tagged as Black/Anthracite. This version of the Air Force 1 Low looks classy and is slated to drop early next month. You can Cop a pair for $140.

Images courtesy of Nike