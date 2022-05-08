Who doesn’t love a good romance in a movie? Who can forget Jack and Rose from the Titanic, or Joe and Kathleen from You’ve Got Mail? Just because there are romantic couples in movies doesn’t necessarily have to mean that they are romance movies or rom-coms. Many movies have romantic couples that aren’t necessarily romance movies, take Transformers for example, a movie about robots that can turn into cars. But we still love the romance between Megan Fox and Shai LeBeouf’s characters. Or maybe you hate it because deep down you want to be with Megan Fox, and we can’t really blame you.

Chances are you will always root for a certain character in a movie, you want them to do well for themselves and usually you want them to get the girl or the boy in the end. It sparks a little joy when they’ve made it. The 55 most romantic movie couples of all time are no exceptions to this. This list is full of characters you can root for, characters that succeed and form some of the cutest, and best movie relationships in the world of cinema.

Of course, the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time are mostly just for the movie, very rarely will actors actually have romantic relations outside of working on the movie, Brangelina aside, but who really knows.

As a matter of fact, our list of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time is strictly in relation to couples in the movie, just in case that wasn’t clear. Romance can vary in who is romancing. Even if some characters just love each other platonically.

Romance has been a key element in many films over the years. There is usually always an underlying romance in many movies regardless of whether or not they are of the romance genre. Many horror movies will have a romance subplot line, the same goes for action movies. Take the James Bond movies, traditionally great, popcorn action films. But there is usually always a romance brewing in the background. Although perhaps not quite worthy of our list of 55 most romantic movie couples of all time.

Maybe you hate romance in movies, you might even be one of those people that hopes the couples never get together in the films you watch. Which is fine, romance in movies can get annoying and take away from the original plot line. It can be rather distracting in fact. Especially if there is nudity, then it cannot always be appropriate.

Women in movies with romance flares can also sometimes be portrayed in a bad light, whether this is with nudity, sexual violence and other triggering factors that people may find disturbing or upsetting. So romance movies or plots are not always welcome.

However, our list of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time will only focus on loved-up romantic movie couples that are somewhat of a white picket fence type relationship. One that makes us feel young again when we watch it.

In some romantic movies, or movies with couples, it can often feel like you are actually falling for the character as well. The characters are usually very relatable, and we can usually imagine ourselves in the characters shoes.

The 55 most romantic movie couples of all time are characters which we all know and love. There are some very recognizable names and some which you maybe didn’t expect to see. After all, everyone loves a happy ending.

Sloppy Kisses And Near Misses

Most of us will know the feeling of asking somebody out. It probably made you really nervous. We can often times feel a sense of secondhand embarrassment or nervousness through movies in which there is a romance blossoming. It can be exciting, or you can hate it.

Maybe a character has more than one romantic interest in a movie and you’re rooting for one in particular. Take the Twilight movies for example. Were you Team Edward or Team Jacob? We all secretly wanted Bella to end up with one of them over the other. Preferably the vampire, but we won’t get into that here.

Maybe romantic couples make you jealous? Perhaps you don’t have a love interest in your life so seeing them on the big screen makes you sick, which is understandable. Maybe you’re jealous your favorite actor has appeared on a list of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time instead of being with you? Don’t worry, there’s still hope yet.

So, without any further insults, please enjoy our list of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time.

Most Romantic Movie Couples

1. Movie: Save the Last Dance

Released: 2001

Couple: Sara and Derek

Played by: Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas

Our first appearance on the list of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time is from the movie ‘Save the Last Dance’. As you can probably guess, the movie is about dancing. Sara’s mother dies and she loses her passion for dancing until she meets Derek. Derek plays on the emotional trauma of Sara and helps her get back to dancing on stage and aids in her grief. They eventually get together. The movie even one an award from MTV for the Best Kiss.

2. Movie: Out of Africa

Released: 1985

Couple: Denys Finch Hatton and Karen Blixen

Played by: Robert Redford and Meryl Streep

This is a very heavy romance movie, and this couple is well deserving of being listed as the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time. An epic 2.5-hour long movie with some huge name Hollywood actors. A must watch if you love an excellent romance movie.

3. Movie: The Bridges of Madison County

Released: 1995

Couple: Francesca Johnson and Robert Kincaid

Played by: Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood

This romance movie is based on a bestselling novel written by Robert James Waller. A touching and moving story of love. It is more than just kissing and making love, but rather the close moments of wonderful intimacy two strangers have the chance to share. The movie has amazing, sensual tension between actors Meryl Streep and Robert Redford.

4. Movie: The Lake House

Released: 2006

Couple: Kate Forster and Alex Wyler

Played by: Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are named as one of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all times in their movie ‘The Lake House’. If you don’t like romance movies, then you should definitely give this one a watch and it just might change your opinions. Not to mention, it is interesting to see Keanu Reeves do something other than kick ass for 2 hours straight.

5. Movie: Love Jones

Released: 1997

Couple: Nina Mosley and Darius Lovehall

Played by: Nia Long and Larenz Tate

Moving back down the years again, ‘Love Jones’ is an intricate love story about Darius, a writer and photographer Nina who fall deeply in love shortly after they first meet in a hot tub. A well filmed movie with likeable characters that you are sure to love. Easily one of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time. Who doesn’t love a good love story?

6. Movie: Before Sunrise

Released: 1995

Couple: Celine and Jesse

Played by: Julie Deply and Ethan Hawke

This movie is something different. Spanning across three different movies from director Richard Linklater. The first being ‘Before Sunrise’. Jesse and Celine have a wonderful and unexpected relationship. A brilliant look at how not just people, but also love can evolve over a period of time. Definitely worth a watch if you haven’t already seen it.

7. Movie: You’ve Got Mail

Released: 1998

Couple: Joe Fox and Kathleen Kelly

Played by: Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan

You’re probably used to sitting on your ass swiping through tinder not knowing how good you have it. But all the way back in the 1990s things weren’t so easy. Kathleen and Joe were pretty high tech for the time they lived in. Falling deeply in love through the use of email. They both catfish each other to an extent and really despise each other when they meet in real life. Unfortunate for them but funny to watch. If you want a good movie with one of the most romantic movie couples of all time, then this is the perfect film to watch.

8. Movie: Love Story

Released: 1970

Couple: Oliver Barret IV and Jennifer Cavalleri

Played by: Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw

Released back in 1970, ‘Love Story’ is perfect if you want a good tearjerker. One of the most famous quotes from the movie is “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” Pretty soppy but still worth the watch to see Oliver and Jennifer hit it off as one of the most romantic movie couples of all time. You’ll either love this or hate it, so we recommend watching it and making your own judgement.

9. Movie: Sleepless in Seattle

Released: 1993

Couple: Sam Baldwin and Annie Reed

Played by: Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan

Who doesn’t love Tom Hanks? However, for the majority of this film he isn’t actually on screen with Meg Ryan. But the big climax is when they get to meet, and you get secondhand joy from how happy they are. A very cute movie that is well worth the watch if you love a romance movie.

10. Movie: Call Me By Your Name

Released: 2017

Couple: Elio Perlman and Oliver

Played by: Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer

One of our more recent additions to the list of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time. A wonderful love story which is set back in the 1980’s in the country of love, Italy. “Call Me By Your Name” is a great portrayal of what it’s like to fall in love for the first time. Not to mention, Andre Aciman wrote the book which this movie is based on. A great movie if you love watching a young fling unfold.

11. Movie: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Released: 2019

Couple: Heloise and Marianne

Played by: Adele Haenel and Noemie Merlant

Critically acclaimed and a very popular film, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” tells the story of a woman that travels to a faraway remote island. She is on the island to paint the portrait of a girl who is a pawn in an arranged marriage. The two women then start to fall in love and the film follows their forbidden romance. Great if you like a good intense romance movie. A definite place on our list of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time, this one is hot.

12. Movie: The Vow

Released: 2012

Couple: Paige and Leo

Played by: Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum

“The Vow” is a movie that has been based on Kim Carpenter’s astonishing life story. Kim was in a car accident and lost her memory. Her husband sets out to woo her and attempts to get her to fall back in love with him again. A real tearjerker, this movie is simply brilliant. Well worth the watch with great performances from Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams.

13. Movie: The Wedding Singer

Released: 1998

Couple: Julia Sullivan and Robbie Hart

Played by: Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler

‘The Wedding Singer’ is a hilarious comedy which follows Robbie Hart, a wedding singer. He falls in love with Julia Sullivan, who of course is already married. Luckily for Robbie, true love prevails. A stellar performance from Adam Sandler who is hilarious in this funny rom-com.

14. Movie: Serendipity

Released: 2001

Couple: Sara Thomas and Jonathan Trager

Played by: Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack

Jonathan and Sara meet in New York City. They simply cannot forget others’ faces, despite the fact they are both already in relationships. However, luck is on their side and life has a funny way of working things out in their favor when they are brought back together for a happy ending.

15. Movie: In the Mood for Love

Released: 2000

Couple: Su Li-zhen and Chow Mo-wan

Played by: Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung

Chow is Su’s neighbor. They both live in the same apartment complex. However, the two are both in separate relationships. They both find themselves falling in love with each other, however they must keep it a secret. Arguably one of the best movies in the history of Asian film. Well worth the watch if you ever get the chance.

16. Movie: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Released: 2002

Couple: Toula Portokalos and Ian Miller

Played by: Nia Vardalos and John Corbett

Chances are you have probably heard of this movie before. Easily featuring one of the most romantic movie couples of all time. All about a well-mannered, Greek daughter who falls in love with a man who is indeed, not a Greek. Unfortunately, the girl’s relatives were not too happy about this. A wonderful movie in which love triumphs, nothing can stop Toula and Ian from being together. A hilarious rom com that will put you in a great mood.

17. Movie: Beyond the Lights

Released: 2014

Couple: Kaz Nicol and Noni Jean

Played by: Nate Parker and Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Noni is a superstar, struggling in life and finding it hard to adjust into what the music industry wants her to be. She later meets Kaz, who helps show her love and what she is worth. This feel-good romantic movie is a great watch. A stellar performance from Nate Parker.

18. Movie: Crazy Rich Asians

Released: 2018

Couple: Rachel Chu and Nick Young

Played by: Constance Wu and Henry Golding

If you think Hollywood is lacking Asians, then you should definitely check out ‘Crazy Rich Asians’. A modern take on a traditional story of love with age old, timeless themes. Rachel and Nick must overcome their differences, coming from very different backgrounds they must learn to love not only themselves, but each other.

19. Movie: Slumdog Millionaire

Released: 2008

Couple: Jamal and Latika

Played by: Dev Patel and Freida Pinto

You’ll know this one. “Slumdog Millionaire” managed to take home multiple Academy Awards. It follows the story of Jamal and Latika falling deeply in love. A timeless classic, this move is a must watch if you like a good romance film. Filled with touching moments, you might want to get the tissues for this one.

20. Movie: The Fault in Our Stars

Released: 2014

Couple: Augustus “Gus” Waters and Hazel Grace Lancaster

Played by: Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woolley

Death is prominent in this movie. When death is just around the corner, you best start living every minute like it could be your last. “The Fault in Our Stars” is based on John Green’s best-selling novel which obviously shares the same name. It follows Gus and Hazel. A tear-jerking journey of love and loss. Gus and Hazel are easily one of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time. A must watch if you love a good soppy love story, you won’t be disappointed.

21. Movie: A Star Is Born

Released: 2018

Couple: Jackson Maine and Ally Campano

Played by: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga gave wonderful performances in this brilliant movie. This movie released back in 2018 and was so good that people actually thought Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were actually romantically involved in real life. In the movie, Jackson is forced to fight against some of his personal demons. Meanwhile, Ally is pursuing her own dreams, which causes things to take a twist. This movie is simply brilliant and will keep you engaged from start to finish.

22. Movie: Love & Basketball

Released: 2000

Couple: Quincy McCall and Monica Wright

Played by: Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan

This story follows Monica and Quincy, who had big dreams of growing up to become basketball players when they were growing up. Love quickly blossoms however career choices and various life events manage to get in the way of things, more specifically, they prevent a relationship from forming. Although their love is rooted deep and of course this makes for a happy ending. Released back in the 2000, you will adore this deeply romantic movie.

23. Movie: Pride & Prejudice

Released: 2005

Couple: Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy

Played by: Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen

Originally based on the 1813 novel “Pride and Prejudice”, the screen adaption is just as good. Marriage is an ever pressing, stressful thought for Elizabeth, until she meets Mr.Darcy and he captures her heart. A brilliant tale of old, and one of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time.

24. Movie: Twilight Series

Released: 2008 onwards

Couple: Edward Cullen and Bella Swan

Played by: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Brooding and moody movies, the Twilight saga follows Bella and Edward. Just one problem, Edward is a vampire. But he loves Bella, she wants to change to become like Edwards’s kind, but he is reluctant to turn her. Based on the books by Stephanie Meyer, the movies get a lot of stick but if you give them a chance, they’re actually really good.

25. Movie: Twilight Series

Released: 2008 onwards

Couple: Jacob and Bella

Played by: Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart

Yes, we have listed this twice. We had to do it for Team Jacob. Bella’s other love interest could not be left out of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time. Shout out to all the hairy dudes out there who like to unleash their inner werewolf when the moon is high in the sky, don’t bother shaving, the ladies like it!

26. Movie: 10 Things I Hate About You

Released: 1999

Couple: Patrick Verona and Kat Stratford

Played by: Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles

A must watch and somewhat a coming-of-age movie if you grew up in the 2000’s. A brilliant romance movie with the late Heath Ledger. It is closely based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” but with a modern twist. A great film with a web of love interests from different characters. But we love seeing Patrick and Kat together. One of the top most romantic movie couples of all time.

27. Movie: Sweet Home Alabama

Released: 2002

Couple: Melanie and Jake

Played by: Reese Witherspoon and Josh Lucas

No, not the song. A movie. A story that follows two people who can’t be together but so desperately want to be. Love will always prevail. Nothing can keep Jake and Melanie apart from each other. Warning, this one contains a good old sloppy kiss in the rain.

28. Movie: Rocky

Released: 1976

Couple: Adrian and Rocky Balboa

Played by: Talia Shire and Sylvester Stallone

Rocky is more than just a movie about boxing. Rocky Balboa was fighting for what he loves, Adrian. Love to Rocky, is worth fighting for, quite literally. You have probably watched Rocky before, but maybe watching it again will give you a different perspective on the film.

Released: 2004

Couple: Lucy Whitmore and Henry Roth

Played by: Drew Barrymore and Adam Sanford

A well-known rom-com, ‘50 First Dates’ features one of the most romantic movie couples of all time. A throwback to all of your awkward first dates until you found the one. This movie is simply wonderful. A must watch if you love romance mixed with comedy.

30. Movie: It’s Complicated

Released: 2009

Couple: Jane and Jake Adler

Played by: Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin

Love has no age limit, there is no telling when you’ll fall in love and when you do, you best be ready. ‘It’s Complicated’ is the perfect example of this. Jane and Jake struggle with a relationship that starts just as quickly as it stops, a constant reminder that love can come and go and come back again.

31. Movie: Hope Floats

Released: 1998

Couple: Birdee Pruitt and Justin Matisse

Played by: Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick Jr.

An age-old plot twist with rom coms. Hot guy picks up the wounded woman trying to piece her life back together. A tried and tested plotline which is still successful in this 1998 movie. A must watch if you love a good rom-com.

32. Movie: La La Land

Released: 2016

Couple: Mia Dolan and Sebastian Wilder

Played by: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling

Amazing performances from everyone’s favorite heart throb Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. A magical tale of love and how it is not always meant to be. A must watch if you’re an Emma Stone fan, she is absolutely brilliant. Very deserving of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time.

33. Movie: Bridget Jones’s Diary

Released: 2001

Couple: Bridget Jones and Mark Darcy

Played by: Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth

Colin Firth and Bridget Jones alone makes this movie one of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all times. A stormy sea makes for a great captain, the same goes for Colin and Bridget’s relationship which was rocky from the get-go, but nothing they can’t overcome.

34. Movie: Star Wars series

Released: 1977 onwards

Couple: Princess Leia and Han Solo

Played by: Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford

We know it should really be Han Solo and Chewbacca, but Princess Leia will do for now. An unlikely couple, the two make for a great love story which knows no limits, their love finds each other across planets and space. A timeless classic, the Star Wars saga is brilliant with many different romantic plot lines scattered throughout the films.

35. Movie: Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Released: 1961

Couple: Holly Golightly and Paul Varjak

Played by: Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard

Holly doesn’t really plan on settling down any time soon. However, she soon changes her mind when her new neighbor moves in. This wonderful film is based on the novella by Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”. A wonderful happy ending of course is well received in this romantic masterpiece. Be warned, this features sloppy rain kissing.

36. Movie: Forrest Gump

Released: 1994

Couple: Forrest Gump and Jenny

Played by: Tom Hanks and Robin Wright

Life is like a box of chocolates, you don’t know what you’re going to get, unless you’ve seen this movie before, in which case you will know what you’re getting. A true love story that speaks volumes for the underdog.

37. Movie: True Romance

Released: 1993

Couple: Alabama and Clarence

Played by: Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater

Love can often be found in unlikely places, and that is no different in ‘True Romance’. A hired prostitute, Alabama falls in love with nerdy comic bookstore guy Clarence. This couple manages to go wild, and things quickly get out of hand. Can you keep up? One of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time.

38. Movie: The Way We Were

Released: 1973

Couple: Katie and Hubbell

Played by: Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford

A love story without a happy ending. One of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time, ‘The Way We Are’ follows Katie and Hubbell as they struggle to accept each other. They love each other very much but both share very different views. A true romance film that you won’t be disappointed in.

39. Movie: Gone With the Wind

Released: 1939

Couple: Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler

Played by: Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable

‘Gone With The Wind’ is an epic love story that follows Rhett and Scarlett. It is based on the novel of the same name written by Margret Mitchell back in 1936. This dramatic movie will have you questioning everything, will they end up together or not? You’ll have to watch it and find out.

40. Movie: How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Released: 1998

Couple: Stella Payne and Winston Shakespeare

Played by: Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs

Based on the book written by Terry McMillan. The movie follows Stella and her trip to Jamaica. She has an intriguing love affair with a man who is 20 years younger than her. Risque and fun, this is a movie of self-discovery for Stella.

41. Movie: West Side Story

Released: 1961

Couple: Maria and Tony

Played by: Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer

A modern take on Romeo and Juliet, “West Side Story” is a wonderful take on the classic Shakespeare play. A beautiful tale of love which will have you rooting for Maria and Tony, who must endure a number of obstacles. One of the 55 most romantic movie couples of all time.

42. Movie: The Notebook

Released: 2004

Couple: Allie Hamilton and Noah, Jr.

Played by: Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling

Obviously, we had to list ‘The Notebook’. A proper love story that can be enjoyed by all. It isn’t actually that bad. A great performance from Ryan Gosling, who loves a romance movie. This movie will be sure to shed a tear or two as it is rather sad, but an excellent movie none the less.

43. Movie: Jerry Maguire

Released: 1996

Couple: Jerry Maguire and Dorothy Boyd

Played by: Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger

Of course Tom Cruise was going to be in here somewhere. By no means the main plotline of the movie, but a true representation of love none the less. They may not last forever, but it certainly makes for a great love story. Romantic and easy to watch, you will love this if you need a movie to chill out to but low key wants a romance film that isn’t in your face.

44. Movie: Blue Is the Warmest Color

Released: 2013

Couple: Emma and Adèle

Played by: Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos

A refreshing lesbian romance, this gripping emotional experience is a beautiful story of self-discovery and love. One of the 55 most romantic couples of all time, Emma and Adele are sure to make it.

45. Movie: Ghost

Released: 1990

Couple: Molly Jensen and Sam Wheat

Played by: Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze

Sam, played by Patrick Swayze, is tragically killed when he gets mugged, but his love is undying for Molly who is played by Demi Moore. You will love the pottery scene, it’s a classic. A real tearjerker and the perfect movie for watching on your own cuddled up on the sofa with ice cream. Just don’t tell your wife.

46. Movie: Casablanca

Released: 1942

Couple: Ilsa Lund and Rick Blaine

Played by: Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart

This movie will keep you on edge wondering what could be unfolding here. A mysterious and magical romantic movie. Ilsa and Rick are one of the 55 most romantic couples of all time by a long shot. A great watch and a must see if you have an interest in classic romance films. A masterpiece.

47. Movie: Pretty Woman

Released: 1990

Couple: Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis

Played by: Julia Roberts and Richard Gere

We all know this Cinderella story. A true love story bringing all the classic elements of a brilliant timeless romance film. A must see if you haven’t already, purely for the fact it is a classic. Gere and Roberts bounce off each other brilliantly in this 90s epic.

48. Movie: Brokeback Mountain

Released: 2005

Couple: Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist

Played by: Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal

The forbidden, all-consuming love affair which takes place between Jack and Ennis over their lifetimes sadly does not give us a very happy ending. However, this helps bring elements of heartbreak with this movie. A must watch for stellar performances from Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger.

49. Movie: When Harry and Sally

Released: 1989

Couple: Sally Albright and Harry Burns

Played by: Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan

This beautiful story of Harry and Sally’s ever evolving relationship which lasts many years. It is memorable, fun and engaging. “When Harry Met Sally” is arguably the best rom com on the planet.

50. Movie: Dirty Dancing

Released: 1987

Couple: Frances “Baby” Houseman and Johnny Castles

Played by: Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

A famous romance movie that needs no introduction. A classic coming of age movie. A young teen lusting after a man with some outright filthy dance moves.

51. Movie: Titanic

Released: 1998

Couple: Rose DeWitt-Bukater and Jack Dawson

Played by: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Of course, we couldn’t leave out Jack and Rose, even if Rose could have moved over on that plank of wood and let Jack on so he wouldn’t die. A true story of love, no matter how short lived.

52. Movie: Lord of The Rings Films

Released: 2001

Couple: Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee

Played by: Elijah Wood and Sean Astin

Not your traditional couple, but Frodo and Sam get pretty cosy and whilst they’re not all that romantic, Sam definitely loves Frodo. Enough to fight off a giant spider and venture into an Orc tower to save him.

53. Movie: Love and Monsters

Released: 2020

Couple: Joel and Aimee

Played by: Dylan O’Brien and Jessica Henwick

Let’s face it, love makes us do stupid things. In Joel’s case, its travelling above ground on a monster infested earth after a nuclear war in order to find his one true love who he got separated from when shit hit the fan.

54. Movie: Beauty and The Beast

Released: 2017

Couple: Belle and Beast

Played by: Emma Warson and Dan Stevens

The live action adaptation of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’. This sees Belle go after Beast and the two fall deeply in love, but will anyone else accept their love? A brilliant movie which is based on a timeless story.

55. Movie: Pirates of the Caribbean Series

Released: 2003

Couple: Will Turner and Elizabeth Swan

Played by: Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley

Even if they’re oceans apart, love will always prevail when it comes to that of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swan. Will Will go to the ends of the earth just to get her, but he would also do the same for Jack Sparrow.

There you have it. There are some big names on that list. Whilst many of the movies are timeless classics from many years ago, these movies have continued to set the bar for romance movies across the world.

FAQs

What Is The Best Romantic Movie?

Ultimately, the best romantic movie will be entirely subjective to you and what you enjoy. There are so many to choose from but there are a few which have famously stood the test of time. Movies like The Notebook and Dirty Dancing always get a good name for themselves, and people still watch them, why not give them a try? The Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars movies are some of the best movies going, which are not directly romantic but have elements of romance and are absolutely worth watching. Why not check them out if you haven’t already seen them?

Who Is The Most Romantic Couple?

There is no one couple who are the most romantic. Whilst there are many couples who are very romantic, such as in A Star Is Born, there is no couple which is more romantic than the other. Oftentimes the characters are written to have certain plotlines, so they are not really comparable to other characters from other movies. Our favorite has to be from the Twilight Saga though. Team Edward all the way, c’mon, she loves him in life and death, you can’t really ask for much more than that.

Are Romance Movies Good?

If you like a movie where everything is emotional and drawn out, then yes. Romance movies can just be as dramatic and engaging as any other kind of movie. Who doesn’t love a good rom-com? Especially around times like Christmas or other holiday periods. They can help us to feel connected and sympathetic to the characters within the films.

Why Is Romance A Common Subplot In Many Movies?

Many movies have romantic subplots. What’s a good action movie without the hero getting the girl? In many other genres of movies, romance is often used as a motive to move the plot forward. Take the James Bond movies for example, where the girl nearly always gets captured and Bond must go and save her. The same can go for horror movies, romance can bring characters together to help them overcome adversity.

Why Watch Romance Movies?

Well, they’re actually much better than many people give them credit for. There are so many good romance movies out there or movies with strong elements of romance. They are all worth watching for a different change of pace. Particularly some of the more festive movies with romance as this can provide a real sense of warmth, togetherness and love. Plus, they might give you a few tips for picking up that special someone.

Well, It’s Been Romantic, But We Must Say Our Goodbyes

Are you wooed? Have you succumbed? We hope you liked hearing about the most romantic movie couples of all time. Do you agree with who we placed on the list? Are you Team Edward or Team Jacob? Why not let us know below? Equally if we have left any of your favorites out then why not let us know in the comments below, we would love to hear from you.