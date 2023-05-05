Mercedes-Benz caters to almost every automotive segment available and now steadily grows its EV portfolio. Although the company is now shifting its lineup away from internal combustion engines, its all-electric models are gradually gaining a foothold in the sustainable mobility market. To get a leg up on the competition, the marque calls on its Formula 1 team.

We all know the Tri-Point Star emblem’s stint at the pinnacle of motorsport has been remarkable. With several Constructors’ Championships and Drivers’ Championships under its belt, you can bet Mercedes-Benz knows a thing or two about efficiency. Therefore, their input could benefit future emission-free platforms.

Just like every other Formula 1 venture, some of the technology and safety systems on race cars do eventually make their way into production vehicles. However, many might be wondering why it’s not the Mercedes-EQ Formula E group instead. Moreover, it’s not like this undertaking would be exclusive to its high-performance roster.

In fact, they already gave us a preview in 2022 when the EQXX concept made its debut. This was a project developed with the help of Mercedes-Benz’s Formula 1 Team based in the United Kingdom. It can reportedly drive more than 745 miles on a single charge. Even more impressive is that this was completed in the span of just 18 months.

“We have an edge here with Formula 1 that others don’t have,” notes Mercedes-Benz Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer. “Tesla doesn’t have it. Other teams don’t have it.” Elon Musk’s EV company is not one to rest on its laurels as it also constantly innovates features and more. It remains to be seen if the German carmaker manages to surpass its rivals down the line.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz