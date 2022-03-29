LEGO has always been spoiling Star Wars fans of all ages with a variety of kits. From massive replicas of iconic ships to smaller scale models and more. With a little over a month left before the big day in May, the Danish toymaker unveils a collection of dioramas that are wonderful tributes to iconic scenes in the original trilogy.

First up is the Star Wars Death Star Trash Compactor, where we have Luke, Leia, Han, and Chewbacca. Now you can relive this thrilling moment when our heroes slide down a garbage chute and fall into a locked room. There are 802 bricks to assemble which includes the fearsome dianoga’s head. Even C-3PO and R2-D2 are included in the set.

The next LEGO diorama 664-piece Death Star Trench Run. This is a plastic brick snapshot of the climax of Star Wars: A New Hope. Here we have the X-Wing starfighter piloted by the hero with three enemy ships in hot pursuit. Of course, we all know it’s Darth Vader in the cockpit of the TIE Advanced unit.

What follows is a scene wherein Luke is already under the tutelage of the great Yoda in the swamps. The Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training diorama packs the most bricks among the trio at 1,000 pieces. It’s cool of LEGO to go as far as to show the submerged X-Wing starfighter’s wing and include the Jedi Master’s walking stick.

All three Star Wars dioramas are dropping on April 26, 2022. You can pre-order these sets from LEGO right now. Each kit comes includes a buildable display base where you can attach a special plaque. Printed on these are memorable quotes from the movies as well.

Images courtesy of LEGO