The Kwikset Halo Touch Smart Door Lock takes home security to the next level with fingerprint access. It trades the typical numeric pad with a fingerprint sensor for door access. This also maintains the device’s small size.

However, don’t let its physical appearance dissuade you from getting your hands on this high-tech home security device. Its data capacity makes up for its size. It can store up to 100 fingerprints and a max of 50 user profiles. This gives you freedom in giving friends and family access to your front door. You can also delete the user profiles when needed.

Moreover, the Kwikset Halo Touch Smart Door Lock does not need a smart home hub. It only needs your smartphone, a WiFi connection, and the lock device itself. It works with a companion app so you can monitor your device remotely. With the smartphone app, you can lock and unlock your front door practically anywhere as long as you’re connected to the device. The app also lets you manage users, view lock activity, receive lock information, and more. Your home security is basically at the tip of your fingers.

As for physical allure, this smart lock comes in contemporary and traditional styles and in three finishes to match your front door. It comes in Venetian bronze and satin nickel for the traditional, and iron black and satin nickel for the contemporary. For superior home security, the Kwikset Halo Touch Smart Door Lock also has the benefit of the SmartKey Security that prevents advanced break-in techniques. It also lets you re-enter your lock in seconds.

Images courtesy of Kwikset