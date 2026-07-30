The latest smartphones may ship with powerful imaging features, yet cannot match the versatility of camera drones or action cameras. These days, top-class content creation can lead to more engagement, which equates to big bucks. Investing in the latest technologies for such ventures gives you an edge. The VERSA is a unique platform you might want to check out.

This product comes from HOVERAir — the same company that gave us the AQUA. The team probably recognizes a growing demand for hybrid systems. Why bring two separate devices when you can stick with one? Modern drones ship with advanced sensors to them intuitive enough to fly no matter the user’s skill level.

The VERSA is not leaving anything to chance by enclosing the rotors inside the lightweight yet durable cage. Interestingly enough, these modules are detachable. These snap on and off seamlessly to quickly switch between camera drone or handheld action camera. The main body also boasts an ergonomic shape for a comfortable grip.

When this bad boy takes to the air, the built-in AI tracking engine takes over to frame your shots professionally. It’s also possible to map out indoor spaces in 3D. Sources confirm there is no LiDAR on board. It implies the VERSA stitches multiple images from every angle to deliver an immersive post-processed viewing experience.

HOVERAir has yet to publish the official technical details about the VERSA, but you should already have an idea about its capabilities. As the marketing materials state: “It carefully preserves the brilliance of neon cityscapes, sunsets, and high-contrast scenes while carving out rich detail in deep shadows.”

Images courtesy of HOVERAir