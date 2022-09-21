When it comes to collaborations, we’ve seen plenty in the sneaker scene as of late. As people hit the trails this fall, you can expect to see more rugged footwear reveals in the coming weeks. For example, what should be on your radar this season is the Quest Low by GR10K and Salomon.

Similar to most trail running shoes, we have a bold silhouette that hints at its tough attributes. Meanwhile, the aesthetics are not overly tuned for outdoor use only as the Quest Low should also look stylish in an urban landscape. Still, at its core is a heavy-duty piece of gear to accompany your adventures.

The partnership between the French sports equipment group and Italian streetwear label might be what some would call a match made in heaven. GR10K’s ethos is to take durable fabrics that typically see use in workwear and turn it into fashionable pieces.

Salomon, meanwhile, integrates these picks to craft the Quest Low. Exact details are still scant as of this writing, but you can gather a lot from the photos available online. The dark upper appears to be a mix of synthetic materials with a black suede leather overlay that likewise holds its white laces.

The stealthy tonal hues are contrasted by brown on the toe cap, collar lining, tongue trims, heel pull tab, and sole unit. Moreover, a bright orange cord loops around the black lace lock and the Contagrip badge on the midsole. The latter tells us the Quest Low should offer reliable grip and traction while you’re out in the wild.

