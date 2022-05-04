Flint and Tinder is all about versatility where your outfits are concerned. When it comes to polo shirts, you want that which easily takes you from outdoor fun to office hussle. It takes the hassle out of having to bring an extra shirt when you want to only wear one. As such, the Stretch Canvas Expedition Shirt befits this purpose.

Durable, soft, and comfortable to wear for just about any occasion. It has that elegant office wear appeal but would also look great for side trips to the beach, the mall, the park, or at the pub. Pair it with loafers or chinos and jeans or shorts, you’re ready to look and feel good.

The Canvas Expedition Shirt consists of 98% Panama canvas that’s remarkably tough without being too thick for comfort. Then it has spandex for the right amount of stretch so you can move around without feeling too constricted. It is then garment dyed so it’s ready to wear straight out of the box.

Moreover, this polo shirt ensures the buttons stay tight. It uses faux corozo buttons throughout because they not only look good, but also handle endless washes without breaking. Then there are the two button-flap front chest pockets to store small EDC or tools and a hidden interior chest pocket for valuable items like a passport, wallet, cards, and more.

When it’s time to roll up the sleeves and get to work, then the Flint and Tinder Stretch Canvas Expedition Shirt can easily handle it. It boasts an adjustable sleeve placket so you can fold the sleeves easily or find the optimal fit when you want to layer it with another shirt.

Images courtesy of Huckberry