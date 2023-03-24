Choosing the right generator for your power needs can be tricky, especially with the vast options in the market. Small ones often come with less power output while those with large capacity are often too heavy or big to haul around. BLUETTI, the leader in the clean energy storage industry, solves this problem with the AC60 & B80 battery combo.

Set to launch at the end of April, the BLUETTI AC60 & B80 is the smallest solar generator that combines flexibility and extensible capacity. This way, you have a limitless power source when you’re out having fun outdoors or during outages at home.

What is the BLUETTI AC60?

The BLUETTI AC60 solar generator supplies 600W inverter power from its 403Wh LFP battery. It is expandable to 2,015Wh when paired with two 806Wh B80 battery packs. Designed for the outdoors, it only measures 11.4” L x 8.1” W x 9.2” D and is lightweight at 8.6kg.

This solar generator offers seven different outlets to power various outdoor essentials. It has two AC outputs, one USB-C port with Power Delivery with up to 100W, two USB-A ports, a wireless charging pad, and one cigarette lighter port. While it features a 600W pure sine wave inverter, it can run high-powered appliances up to 1200W like a coffee maker for a short period of time using its Power Lifting Mode.

The BLUETTI AC60 can power a 15W light for over 30 hours and over five times for a 15W mobile phone. Fun under the sun takes on a whole new meaning with this portable generator as it can even run a 250W ice maker, a 600W mini blender, and a 60W mini fridge.

Water and Dust-proof

The BLUETTI AC60 can handle even the harshest conditions. Planning a trip to the beach? Take this power station without having to worry about sand getting inside. It easily shrugs off sand, crumbs, and dust and keeps off water splashes too with its IP65-rated dust and water-resistant construction. This generator is also significantly an upgrade from the brand’s previous models as its internal circuits are isolated from the fan vents and all exterior materials pass water and dust-proof testing.

Fast Silent Charging

The BLUETTI AC60 supports four charging methods: These include AC adaptor, car charging, solar power, and generator charging. With a 600W AC Turbocharging, it takes just 40 minutes to get this power station from 0 to 80%. It reaches full charge in 1.2 hours using a generator and AC, and 3.5 hours with car and solar charging. This unit also operates quietly at 45 dB, or below 40dB under Silent Charging Mode, so you can sleep fitfully while it refuels.

Smart Power-Saving

The BLUETTI AC60 features advanced ECO mode which automatically shuts off the machine to save power if there are no loads connected. The AC and DC outputs are adjustable when powering small loads. They can be adjusted separately to 10-30W and 5-20W, respectively, on the BLUETTI App. This way, reducing its self-consumption and keep it running for 1-4 hours. It also has ultra-low stand-by loss when not in use.

Easy Monitor & Control

As with the other latest innovation from BLUETTI, the AC60 also lets you easily monitor the status of your device using an intuitive color LCD screen that displays battery percentage, charge/discharge time remaining, output/input power, and other helpful information. Then there’s the BLUETTI App which offers remote real-time monitoring and control of your power station.

What is the B80 Expansion Battery?

The B80 battery pack is designed to complement the BLUETTI AC60 power station. It also uses the same reliable and safest LFP battery chemistry that delivers over 3500 cycles. As mentioned above, two B80 packs increases the power capacity of the AC60 to 2,015Wh.

The B80 also works as a standalone DC power source with built-in ports including USB-A, USB-C, and a car outlet. It can also be recharged on its own using its input ports or in connection with the AC60.

Reliable and Safe Quality

The B80 features an advanced battery management system that ensures maximum efficiency and prevents over-voltage, over-temperature, short-circuit, and other safety problems. BLUETTI also provides a 6-year warranty for worry-free use.

Compact Size for Outdoor

Just like the BLUETTI AC60, the B80 battery pack is also portable. They both come with solid fold-down handles, so they are easy to carry and store. This battery is also IP65-rated dust and water-resistant.

Availability & Price

The AC60 and B80 will be available on BLUETTI’s official website and in its Amazon stores by late April. Their debut price has yet to be disclosed although they are expected to be budget friendly

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.

Get Your BLUETTI AC60 & B80 HERE