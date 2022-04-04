Lore (2012)

Lore is based on the bestselling novel titled The Dark Room by Rachel Seiffert and was in the 85th Academy Awards under the Best Foreign Language Film category. This is a World War II drama that tells a story of discovery, love, and friendship.

It follows siblings on a search for a better life in the aftermath of the war in southwest Germany. The events take place after the death of Adolf Hitler when the siblings are left to fend for themselves amid the arrest of Nazi believers, including their parents, by Allied forces. They are forced to travel 900km away on foot to their grandmother’s home.

The plot follows the title character (Saskia Rosendahl) and her four siblings as they embark on a journey that would change their beliefs about the Nazi regime and open their eyes to the realities and casualties of their parents’ actions. She develops a revulsion toward her parents after she realizes the torture and atrocities that happened at the concentration camps.

Along the way, they meet other Germans and encounter a mysterious Jewish man named Thomas who was liberated from a concentration camp. He later became their guardian.

Lore and her siblings battle through illnesses, starvation, and other challenges during their journey. All the time, the charismatic Thomas (Kai Malina) provided support and helped them through the harrowing ordeal.

The film tells an unconventional yet moving and intriguing story of the Holocaust and Nazism through the eyes and emotions of 14-year-old Lore, who is the only one capable of comprehension among her younger siblings. Meanwhile, the cinematography heightens the emotional heft and evokes both wonder and horror. It is a World War II movie with a fairytale-like feel to it because of its poetic cinematography.

Director: Cate Shortland – Screenplay: Cate Shortland, Robin Mukherjee – Cast: Saskia Rosendahl, Kai-Peter Malina, Nele Trebs, Ursina Lardi, Philip Wiegratz, Mike Weidner, Hans-Jochen Wagner, Nick Holaschke, André Frid, Mika Seidel, Eva-Marie Hagen – Run Time: 1h 49m