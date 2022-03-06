Mainstream cinema would not be complete without superhero movies. They revolve around, as its name implies, characters that possess uncanny abilities or superpowers. These characters use their powers for good and the likes of Superman and Superwoman always come to mind.

Generally, we tend to associate these characters with their strengths as in the case with the above-mentioned names. They can fly, shoot lasers through their eyes, and show great strength no human can match.

However, the beauty of these superhero films is that they don’t just focus on those with superpowers. There’s DC’s Batman, for instance. He is merely human but has the brains and brawns, not to mention the money, to become The Dark Knight, the feared vigilante of Gotham City.

Then there’s also Tony Stark, the Marvel counterpart of Batman. There are other characters in the comic book universe that started out as regular people, but through some freak accident become extraordinary in nature (here’s looking at you Spider-Man).

Regardless, there is something to learn when it comes to these types of movies. They provide valuable lessons that we can apply in life. You can use those powers to do good or you can exploit them for personal gain. As Uncle Ben or Aunt May said, “with great power comes great responsibility.”

On the other hand, you can be your own superhero to anybody even if you don’t possess any uncanny abilities or superhuman strength. And when it comes to bringing these fantastical characters to life, then you can count on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe. There’s also Pixar for animated superhero films.

Below you will find 25 of the Best Superhero Movies Of All Time. These films are not just packed with action, adventure, and nail-biting thrill and mystery. They also impart a moral story. Thankfully, modern technology has paved the way for spellbinding and amazing graphics that make these stories believable.