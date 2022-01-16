When men don’t play video games, read books, or drink with their buddies on poker nights, they typically watch movies during their downtime. But not just any movie, that is. These films often tick all the right boxes: intense themes of violence, drama, heaps of action, and lots of sexy women.

However, guy movies are not necessarily synonymous with action movies as many often thought. While they are packed with car chases, gangsters, and explosions, they are widely diverse as well. They come in different genres such as comedies, bromance, male sports, or simply a cult favorite.

Amid an ocean of Hollywood films, there is a great selection of best movies for men that transcend time. These all-time classic masterpieces offer two hours of awesome cinematic experience, you keep watching them many times over.

They also bring a huge impact to your life that you often quote your favorite lines from the movie around peers. It is also likely that you cannot just conveniently watch these movies on the popular streaming app Netflix.

But what makes the best movies for men? Basically, these movies have been box office blockbusters, too. These films also received high critic scores and numerous accolades.

Our choice of best movies made for men mostly features intense and violent action titles, dark-themed dramas, and insane men comedies. Epic guy movies like Goodfellas, Die Hard, The Godfather, The Terminator, and a lot more make perfect weekend movie picks.

So, let us now dive into our curated list of 30 best movies for men in no particular order (We do not want to play favorites.) Please note that our guide may contain some spoilers.