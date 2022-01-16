When men don’t play video games, read books, or drink with their buddies on poker nights, they typically watch movies during their downtime. But not just any movie, that is. These films often tick all the right boxes: intense themes of violence, drama, heaps of action, and lots of sexy women.
However, guy movies are not necessarily synonymous with action movies as many often thought. While they are packed with car chases, gangsters, and explosions, they are widely diverse as well. They come in different genres such as comedies, bromance, male sports, or simply a cult favorite.
Amid an ocean of Hollywood films, there is a great selection of best movies for men that transcend time. These all-time classic masterpieces offer two hours of awesome cinematic experience, you keep watching them many times over.
They also bring a huge impact to your life that you often quote your favorite lines from the movie around peers. It is also likely that you cannot just conveniently watch these movies on the popular streaming app Netflix.
But what makes the best movies for men? Basically, these movies have been box office blockbusters, too. These films also received high critic scores and numerous accolades.
Our choice of best movies made for men mostly features intense and violent action titles, dark-themed dramas, and insane men comedies. Epic guy movies like Goodfellas, Die Hard, The Godfather, The Terminator, and a lot more make perfect weekend movie picks.
So, let us now dive into our curated list of 30 best movies for men in no particular order (We do not want to play favorites.) Please note that our guide may contain some spoilers.
Inception (2010)
Dubbed as one of the best sci-fi thriller films in history, Inception tells a story of a man’s dreams inside another’s. It is directed and written by the legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan who co-produced it with his wife, Emma Thomas.
The story focuses on Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a professional thief who goes inside his targets’ dreams to steal secrets from their subconscious. In return for planting an idea inside someone’s mind, he gets his family back and clears his criminal record.
This 2010 film was a critical success, winning four out of eight Academy Award nominations. At the box office, Inception is a monster hit with more than $836 million gross sales worldwide against a $160 million budget.
The ensemble cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.
Run Time:2h 28m
IMDb score: 8.8/10
The Godfather (1972)
The Godfather is heralded as one of Hollywood’s most critically-acclaimed and biggest box office successes of all time. In fact, this Francis Ford Coppola crime film spawned two more sequels after hitting the big screen in 1972.
The film series took its inspiration from Italian-American author Mario Puzo’s 1969 eponymous novel. While it is also enjoyable for any movie junkie, it resonates well with the male viewers like no other movie ever does.
Its central themes revolve around family, honor, and revenge, making it an archetype of gangster movies for all time. This epic crime film follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino). Michael unwillingly got involved with his family’s mafia operation after the attempted murder of his father, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando).
The Godfather is definitely a must-watch classic for anyone who has missed out on it yet. It won three Oscars including Best Motion Picture and raked in $135 million or equivalent to $711 million today at the box office.
The cast includes James Caan, Richard S. Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte, Al Lettieri, Diane Keaton, Abe Vigoda, Talia Shire, and others.
Run Time: 2h 55m
IMDb score: 9.2/10
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard is arguably the first movie that comes to mind when men are asked about their favorite action feature. The 1988 iconic flick has all the right ingredients, from action to comedy, to keep you on the edge of your seats from beginning to end.
It raises the bar for the action genre with its witty one-liners. It also has plenty of hand-to-hand combat, guns, explosions, and helicopter stunts.
This action-thriller feature received critical acclaim upon review and is now hailed as one of the greatest action films. It also saw commercial success, spawning a sequel in 1990.
Set inside the LA skyscraper on one Christmas Eve, the story follows John McClane (Bruce Willis), a cop confronted with family issues. While off-duty, he turned hero as he single-handedly fights villainous terrorists in bare feet and saves the day.
Directed by John McTiernan, Die Hard also includes Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, and Paul Gleason.
Run Time: 2h 12m
IMDb score: 8.2/10
300 (2006)
Anyone who has not seen 300 yet is totally missing out on an epic saga ever told on cinema. How so? First, it is a riveting Zack Snyder masterpiece. Second, it has the palatable recipe for a guy movie: gore, blood, war, and fantastic narrative.
The 2006 historical action fantasy movie is based on the 1998 eponymous comic series by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. It is a fictional retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae in the Persian Wars in 480 B.C.
The story follows King Leonidas (Gerard Butler), king of the Greek city-state of Sparta. He leads 300 brave Spartans into a war against a Persian God-King Xerxes and his massive army of 300,000 soldiers.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, 300 made a whopping $456 million at the box office upon its opening. After eight years, a prequel entitled Rise of the Empire based on Miller’s unpublished graphic novel Xerxes was released in 2014.
The film’s top cast also includes Lena Headey, David Wenham, Dominic West, Vincent Regan, Michael Fassbender, Tom Wisdom, Andrew Pleavin, Andrew Tierman, and Rodrigo Santoro.
Run Time: 1h 57m
IMDb score: 7.6/10
Fight Club (1999)
Fight Club abounds with blood and violence, making it one of the best movies of all time for men. The 1999 thriller drama is a movie adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s 1996 novel of the same name.
It is quite entertaining to see Brad Pitt and Ed Norton in this movie alongside a bevy of masculine dudes kicking each other’s butt. But on top of that, it can depict the life of a man in the modern-day materialist world.
Using a narrative technique, the film’s story centers on a depressed insomniac man portrayed by Norton who also voiced the unnamed narrator. Soon, he forms an underground “fight club” with soap salesman Tyler Durden (Pitt).
Fight Club was a sleeper hit as it did not fare well in the box office upon release. However, it later earned critical acclaim and commercial success, making it a must-watch cult classic.
Directed by David Fincher, the film also features Helena Bonham Carter as Marla Singer along with actors Meat Loaf, Jared Leto, Holt McCallany, Zach Grenier, and Eion Bailey.
Run Time: 2h 19m
IMDb score: 8.8/10
Rocky (1976)
A film that is perfect for men does not just mean violence and chaos. It also reflects a man’s struggle to overcome hardships as its significant theme like Rocky has. It successfully taps into a man’s psyche, inspiring its target audience while keeping it highly enjoyable for the viewers.
This 1976 boxing drama tells a rags-to-riches tale of a small-time club fighter and debt collector Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). His destiny is about to change as he trains to win the heavyweight championship belt.
Despite that the film’s plot is not uncommon, Rocky received critical acclaim. It bagged three Academy Awards out of 10 nominations including Best Picture. Its success spawned five follow-ups and made an iconic Hollywood actor out of Stallone.
Directed by John G. Avildsen, Rocky is written by Stallone himself who plays the titular role. The film also stars Talia Shire, Burt Young, Burgess Meredith, and Carl Weathers.
Run Time: 1h 59m
IMDb score: 8.1/10
The Terminator (1984)
Revered director James Cameron made a splash in filmmaking in another classic favorite guy movie The Terminator starring ‘80s hunk Arnold Schwarzenegger. Featuring brilliant and unstoppable action sequences, this highly quotable movie for men became a hallmark movie in its genre.
The 1984 action sci-fi film launched Cameron’s directorial career. Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, played an antagonistic role in the movie.
The Terminator follows Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), a soldier who is sent back to 1984 to protect Sarah Connor from the cyborg killing machine. It is foretold that the young woman’s unborn son will someday save mankind from impending extinction.
The film’s screenplay is also written by Cameron. The film’s cast also includes Paul Winfield, Lance Henriksen, Rick Rossovich, Bess Motta, Earl Boen, and Dick Miller.
Run Time: 1 hour 47m
IMDb score: 8.1/10
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)
A staple for men’s movie nights is an anti-hero film that typically appeals to the masculine audience. And the classic spaghetti Western piece The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly certainly does so.
The final installment in Sergio Leone’s Dollars trilogy is worth watching for its fun gun-slinging action and violence. But aside from the usual popular Western tropes, it is best-known for Leone’s dramatic long shots and close-up cinematography.
Clint Eastwood delivers the most spectacular performance in his role as an anti-hero that many men can relate to. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly follows three gunslingers racing with each other to find a cache of Confederate gold. Their quest won’t be easy, however, as they get into plenty of battles and duels during the American Civil War.
The Italian Western film also stars Eli Wallach, Lee Van Cleef, Aldo, Guffre, Mario Brega, and Rada Rassimov.
Run Time: 2h 41m
IMDb score:8.8/10
Dirty Harry (1971)
After The Good, the Bad and the Ugly comes Dirty Harry, another fantastic Eastwood classic any man cannot resist watching. This 1971 action thriller ticks all the boxes for a perfect guy movie: anti-heroes, rogue cops, and brilliant quotable quotes.
Perhaps the most favorite and frequently used quote from the movie is “Go ahead, make my day.” The titular antihero has become an enjoyable iconic character that spurred many that followed.
Dirty Harry follows detective Harry Callahan, a renegade cop who lives by his own moral code. He shoots first before he interrogates and bends the law if it means getting the job done. Harry is hunting down a mental serial killer who goes by the name of Scorpio.
Directed by Don Siegel, the film’s cast includes Harry Guardino, Reni Santoni, John Vernon, Andrew Robinson, John Larch, and John Finnegan.
Run Time: 1h 42m
IMDb score: 7.7/10
Goodfellas (1990)
Ask a bunch of guys what is the greatest crime movie of all time and they would give a consensus answer. It’s legendary Martin Scorsese’s remarkable gangster classic film Goodfellas.
The 1990 movie adaptation of the non-fiction book entitled Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi is smart, funny, and entertaining as it is violent. It tells the story of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta), a mobster associated with the Lucchese crime family.
This film is perhaps one of Scorsese’s greatest masterpieces to date with incredible screenplay and superb performances. Joe Pesci received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his unforgettable acting as the cruel and demented killer Tommy Devito.
Goodfellas also stars Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino, Frank Vincent, Michael Imperioli, Debi Mazar, Chuck Low, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Run Time: 2h 26m
IMDb score: 8.7/10
Braveheart (1995)
Another timeless classic in our list of the best movies ever made for men is the multi-awarded actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson’s Braveheart. The epic historical drama is acclaimed as one of the most incredible films in history, winning 5 out of an impressive 10 Academy Awards nominations.
Co-produced by Gibson himself, the undeniably talented actor also played the main character in the film. The story revolves around a late-13th-century Scottish warrior Sir William Wallace who led the Scots in the First Scottish Independence War against British monarch, King Edward I.
Historians around the world questioned the film for inaccurate historical accounts. However, it hit the spot to bag an Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director for Gibson among other accolades.
The film was inspired by a 15-century epic poem by Blind Harry. It also stars Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack, Brian Cox, and Brendan Gleeson.
Run Time: 2h 58m
IMDb score: 8.3/10
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The best movies ever made for men do not only equate to gun-toting action and bomb blasts in the background. A witty, hilarious rom-com like Wedding Crashers totally fits the bill too.
The 2005 film is as enjoyable and entertaining with its notable wedding crashers rules such as “rule #7: Blend in by standing out.” Plus, it has some poignant bromance going which is a perfect recipe for a guy movie to watch.
Wedding Crashers stars the comedic duo of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn playing a tandem of rowdy separation lawyers. The two crash weddings so they could flirt with hopeless romantic women but soon meet the girls of their dreams.
The 2005 film also stars Christopher Walken, Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams, and Isla Fisher.
Run Time: 1h 59m
IMDb score: 6.9/10
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 2 make a perfect masculine movie pick for Friday night with the boys. It stars Hollywood’s big-named veteran action stars since the ’80s.
This explosive sequel to the franchise deserves a spot in our curated list of best movies for men. But why the sequel and not the original film? Well, it so appears that The Expendables 2 is the superior choice. It delivers impeccable set pieces as it is an enjoyable cinematic experience.
The story revolves around the eponymous group of mercenaries who reunite to do quite an easy-peasy job. Their mission, however, goes south as the team seeks revenge for their comrade’s murder.
Directed by Simon West, The Expendables 2 sees the return of the original cast including Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Bruce Willis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Let’s not forget the legendary Chuck Norris is also back on the big screen after quite a while.
Run Time: 1h 43m
IMDb score: 6.6/10
Pacific Rim (2013)
Nothing is more masculine than watching visionary director Guillermo Del Toro’s sci-fi monster film that features tons of deafening explosions. Despite that the plot is simple and predictable, you will love the action and apocalyptic spectacle in Pacific Rim.
Set in 2025, this guy movie sees humanity on the brink of destruction of unimaginable proportions. As behemoth sea monsters ravage across the Pacific Rim, mankind’s last hope is to pit gigantic human-controlled robots called Jaegers against the Kaijus.
While the futuristic action-fantasy movie is not a masterpiece of sorts, it did well at the box office. It made around $400 million in gross sales against a $180-million budget. It is also lauded for its top-notch CGIs. In addition, it received several accolades for its visual effects, genre, and presentation.
Lead stars Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff, and especially Idris Elba delivered commendable performances. Ron Perlman also makes a delightful addition to the cast in a supporting role.
Run Time: 2h 11m
IMDb score: 6.9/10
Casino Royale (2006)
No man in the world could ever resist loving Casino Royale, the manliest of the manly action-adventure movie ever created for the 007 franchise. This is perhaps the best Bond flick to watch with your bros.
The 2006 iteration of the world’s famous spy is hailed as one of the finest entries in the Bond film series. From start to finish, it boasts quality acting, top-caliber action sequences, and exotic locations sans the cheesiness of its predecessors.
Casino Royale introduced the dapper Daniel Craig to take on the mantle of British Secret Service Agent 007 with a license to kill. It appeals to the modern-day audience while keeping the character’s classic suave style.
The first in the five-part Craig-led Bond series focuses on Agent 007 chasing after an international banker (Mads Mikkelsen) who connives with terrorists.
The ravishing Eva Green stars as the beauteous Bond girl. The film’s top cast also includes Judi Dench as M, Caterina Murino as Solange, Simon Abkarian as Dimitrios, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Giancarlo Giannini as Mathis.
Run Time: 2h 24m
IMDb score: 8.0/10
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Big Lebowski is a must-watch true-blue cult classic to boot. From the Hollywood’s A-list directors Joel and Ethan Coen, this crime comedy is arguably a man’s top favorite pick.
This masterpiece is an excellent blend of the Western and detective genres that simply gets better as you watch it many times over. It’s funny, gripping, and unique that it even became a film school favorite since its theatrical debut in 1998.
The story centers on Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) who is mistaken as Jeffrey Lebowski also known as The Big Lebowski. This explains why he was beaten inside his home and has his precious rug pissed on.
The plot thickens, however, as he hunts down his namesake through the corrupt underworld of Los Angeles. He demands compensation for all the trouble he went through because of an identity mix-up.
Also starring in this Coen Brothers film are John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, and John Turturro.
Run Time: 1h 57m
IMDb score: 8.1/10
Scarface (1983)
Scarface also graces our top selection of best movies for men. It’s an extremely violent, overly dramatic, and highly quotable gangster epic to watch.
Written by Oliver Stone and directed by Brian De Palma, this 1983 crime drama is a remake of the 1932 film of the same name.
The legendary Al Pacino plays Cuban-born gangster Tony Montana who finds refuge in ‘80s Miami. Soon, he ascends to being a powerful drug lord and descends into addiction, atrocities, and obsession with ghastly repercussions.
Pacino cemented his Hollywood star status upon the release of this almost 3-hour film. Meanwhile, Michelle Pfeiffer who plays the role of Elvira has since turned into a household name.
The film’s supporting cast includes Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Robert Loggia.
Run Time: 2h 57m
IMDb score: 8.3/10
Lock, Stock & 2 Smoking Barrels (1998)
Gangsters, guns, gambling, and everything in-between make Lock, Stock, & 2 Smoking Barrels your kind of movie – for men. This 1998 British crime comedy mixes the right ingredients for that quintessential guy movie.
From the remarkably talented director Guy Ritchie, Lock, Stock & 2 Smoking Barrels is a unique, brilliant, and magnificent film. It keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats from beginning to end with its exhilarating storytelling.
It presents complex narratives of dynamite characters, e.g. Barry the Baptist, Hatchet Harry, and Big Chris. Overall, Lock, Stock & 2 Smoking Barrels is also as hilarious and entertaining as it is absolutely British.
The film’s cast includes Jason Statham, Vinnie Jones, Jason Flemyng, Nick Moran, Dexter Fletcher, Lenny McLean, and Sting.
Run Time: 1h 47m
IMDb score: 8.2/10
Old School (2003)
From director Todd Philips, Old School keeps its status as a behemoth comedy feature after its 2003 release. It is an incredibly rewatchable guy movie as it is starring the funny man, Will Ferrell.
The comedian plays the role of Frank “The Tank,” which is one of his unforgettable iconic roles throughout his career as a comedian. This classic and often quotable film is Philips’ comic take on frat comedy.
While the comedic piece’s plot is not as clever and original to bag any awards, it is one that is fun to watch, your side will hurt laughing from start to finish. Plus, it has a plethora of man love that makes it a great movie for the boys.
Old School also stars Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Jeremy Piven, Ellen Pompeo, Elisha Cuthbert, and Juliette Lewis.
Run Time: 1h 33m
IMDb score: 7.1/10
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece Saving Private Ryan will always have its well-deserved spot in anyone’s selection of best movies for men. This action-packed WW II film is fantastically epic that Spielberg bagged an Oscar for Best Directing.
The multi-awarded A-list actor Tom Hank plays Captain John Miller who leads a team of soldiers for a special mission. As the battle rages, they have to find and return Private James Ryan home to his grieving mother. His three brothers have all been killed in the war.
Film critics lauded Saving Private Ryan for its opening sequence at the D-Day landings. It successfully captured on film the terrors of the Battle of Normandy that no other war pieces could ever have.
The film’s stellar cast also includes Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore, Barry Pepper, and Adam Goldberg.
Run Time: 2h 49m
IMDb score: 8.6/10
The Social Network (2010)
Any man might be curious to know how the founder of Facebook became the world’s youngest billionaire. If you are, The Golden Globe Best Motion Picture The Social Network is definitely the go-to biopic to watch.
While it may not be the typical rags-to-riches tale, it’s an impressively smooth and witty story about a computer genius whose tremendous dedication leads to great success. The Social Network follows then-Harvard undergrad and computer genius Mark Zuckerberg played by Jesse Eisenberg.
To make a clearer, interesting plotline, however, some details were exaggerated. Nevertheless, this biological drama film mostly accounts for the true events surrounding the feat of the world’s top social network.
Directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, the stellar cast also includes Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer, Aaron Sorkin, Justin Timberlake, Rooney Mara, Rashida Jones, Brenda Song, and Dakota Johnson.
Run Time: 2h 0m
IMDb score: 7.7/10
Unforgiven (1992)
The magnificent Clint Eastwood is indisputably the poster boy for masculine movies. Our list of 30 best movies for men adds Unforgiven, Eastwood’s third entry after Dirty Harry and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.
This film is arguably the best Western he ever made throughout his career as an actor and director when he was already 62. It’s a testament to the actor’s dominance in movies with classic Western themes.
The story centers on an infamous ex-gunslinger and outlaw William Munny who returns to a life he gave up in years past. In exchange for a bounty, he hunts down a group of men responsible for mutilating the town’s prostitute.
Unforgiven was initially a mega-hit when it arrived in cinemas in 1992. Later on, this revisionist western piece was praised as a genius Clint Eastwood classic with great performances and well-deserved praises and awards.
The film’s cast includes Gene Hackman, Richard Harris, Morgan Freeman, Anna Thomson, and many others.
Run Time: 2h 11m
IMDb score: 8.2/10
Inglorious Basterds (2009)
Esteemed director Quentin Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds is not only one of the best movies in the 2000s. It also joins the ranks of the best guy movies with themes of violence, intense action, comedy, and drama.
Set in 1944 Nazi-occupied France during World War II, Inglorious Basterds follows Lt. Aldo Raine and his Basterds. The team of Jewish soldiers takes on a mission to decimate the leaders of the Third Reich with the help of a German spy.
Brad Pitt is commendable for his performance in a leading role. Christoph Waltz, however, steals the spotlight in the film as the main antagonist by bagging an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
The star-studded cast also includes Diane Kruger, Eli Roth, Melanie Laurent, Michael Fassbender, Daniel Bhrul, Mike Myers, Lea Seydoux, and others.
Run Time: 2h 33m
IMDb score: 8.2/10
Iron Man (2008)
Marvel Comics has become one of the world’s most popular character-based entertainment today thanks to the massive success of Iron Man. The first MCU film was a blockbuster that spawned two more sequels and started the films of Phase One.
The subsequent films in the series will also do as great guy movies to watch. But just like most of the other movie series, the original film typically emerges to be the finest of them all.
Robert Downey Jr. is a perfect fit to play the role of Tony Stark, a genius billionaire industrialist. He soon turns into a superhero fighting global terrorists after inventing the iron man suit.
Directed by Jon Favreau, Iron Man also features Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges, Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Paul Bettany, Leslie Bibb, and Clark Gregg.
Run Time: 2h 6m
IMDb score: 7.9/10
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
Full Metal Jacket has intense and emotionally disturbing use of violence and gore that wholly capture the male audiences. The Stanley Kubrick classic is a graphic and astonishing narrative of the Vietnam War in the late ‘60s.
This two-part war drama film also makes an enjoyable movie for men for its darkly comical lines and elevated action sequences. It is even deemed one of the stunning war movies ever produced on the big screen and on Broadway.
The first part of the movie focuses on privates Joker and Pyle along with a platoon of U.S. Marines. While on their boot camp training, they struggle under their abusive drill instructor Gunnery Sergeant Hartman.
The second half, meanwhile, offers a peek into the experiences of two platoons of U.S. Marines raging war in unchartered Vietnamese jungles.
Written by Michael Herr and Gustav Hasford, the main cast includes Kubrick, R. Lee Ermey, Matthew Modine, and Vincent D’Onofrio.
Run Time: 1h 56m
IMDb score: 8.3/10
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
A-list Hollywood filmmaker and writer Quentin Tarantino remarkably made his directorial debut in Reservoir Dogs. The 1992 crime film has all the elements a great Tarantino movie has: spectacular acting, engaging storyline, and ultra-violence.
Tarantino inspired many young filmmakers that a rich story can be told even with a scant budget. As a matter of fact, Reservoir Dogs is considered one of the greatest feature film debuts in filmmaking history.
The story follows a bevy of robbers whose perfectly planned diamond heist goes south and gets ambushed. It turns out that one of them is a police undercover.
The bottom line, this brilliant classic is strongly entertaining from beginning to end. It introduced Tarantino to the movie world as a promising talented actor, writer, and director.
The film’s ensemble cast includes Tarantino himself, Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Lawrence Tierney, and Edward Bunker.
Run Time: 1h 39m
IMDb score: 8.3/10
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
The Shawshank Redemption is one of the greatest prison breaks ever made for films. It’s an adaptation of Stephen King’s novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.
The story follows a respectable banker Andy Dufresne who’s wrongfully convicted for the murder of his wife. As he starts a different life inside the corrupt Shawshank Prison, he met a best friend in Red.
What sets it apart from other movies is it is not tied to a particular genre. It’s dashed with a little bit of action and humor not usually seen in a thriller piece. It involves relatable universal themes and overall, it’s an enjoyable movie especially for the male viewers.
This Frank Darabont film stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in leading roles along with Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown, William Sadler, Gil Bellows, James Whitmore, Mark Rolston, and Jeffrey DeMunn.
Run Time: 2h 22m
IMDb score: 8.3/10
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
Most if not all the men adore Martin Scorsese films. So, The Wolf of Wall Street has nothing short of everything that guys love in a movie.
Written by Terence Winter, the biographical crime dark comedy is based on the eponymous memoir by Jordan Belfort. It has stand-out sequences and an incredible cinematic adaptation to receive numerous accolades and Academy Award nominations.
This 2013 biopic sees the rise of Belfort as a wealthy stock market trader living an extravagant social life. However, his involvement in crime, instances of fraud, and other malfeasance caused his downfall, putting him behind bars.
Leonardo DiCaprio delivered a great performance as Jordan Belfort that he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. The supporting cast includes Jonah, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Jon Bernthal, Rob Reiner, Jean Dujardin, Jon Favreau, and others.
Run Time: 3h 0m
IMDb score: 8.2/10
The Departed (2006)
If you haven’t had your fill of the Martin Scorsese-Leonardo DiCaprio tandem, watch The Departed after finishing The Wolf of Wall Street. This 2006 film is a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs and is also inspired by the real-life Boston Winter Hill Gang.
The story revolves around a police undercover Billy Costigan infiltrating an Irish mob. Matt Damon, meanwhile, plays Colin Sullivan who is planted by the mob as a mole within Massachusetts State Police.
This epic crime thriller never runs out of suspense throughout that it became a cult favorite. It gets violent and chauvinistic, nevertheless, it is highly entertaining to watch, especially toward the final 20 minutes of the film.
The Departed is a skillfully constructed and well-directed film that won four Academy Awards. It scored Scorsese his first and so far, his only Oscar trophy for Best Director.
The film’s top cast also includes Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Vera Farmiga, Martin Sheen, and Alec Baldwin.
Run Time: 2h 31m
IMDb score: 8.2/10
The Bourne Trilogy (2002-2007)
Capping off our list of 30 best movies for men is the action-thriller series The Bourne trilogy. It consists of The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007).
All three installments in the series were adapted for the screen from three of Robert Ludlum’s novels of the same name. Movie pundits praised The Bourne series for using real stunt work instead of computer-generated imagery utilized in other films’ action scenes today.
The story follows Jason Bourne, an elite CIA assassin who suffered from amnesia after being found nearly dead in the ocean. On his mission to discover his true identity, he uncovers dark secrets surrounding his dangerous past.
In total, the trilogy was a box office hit, amassing more than $1.6 billion in gross sales worldwide. The series also received generally positive reviews from critics and fans.
With its massive commercial success, the franchise released two more films. In 2012, The Bourne Legacy, which debuted Aaron Cross as the new protagonist, stars Jeremy Renner. A fifth eponymous film saw the return of Matt Damon as Jason Bourne in 2016.
The rest of the cast includes Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Brian Cox, Gabriel Mann, Josh Hamilton, and Julia Stiles.
Run Time: Identity: 1h 59m; Supremacy: 1h 48m; Ultimatum: 1h 55m
IMDb score: Identity: 8.2/10; Supremacy: 7.7/10; Ultimatum: 8.0/10