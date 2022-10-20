Everyone and everything deserve a second look, even films that were once considered an utter failure just because they don’t adhere to typical narratives. Such is the case of cult classic movies which feature a unique combination of genres in their storytelling and are ahead of their time.

Most cult classic movies went flop at the box office upon its initial release but they have attained glory and redemption over time. They succeedingly gained a huge following after their re-release on DVDs, midnight screenings, and on the small screen.

Cult classic movies also share something in common: an excellent repeat viewing value. From one generation to the next, a plethora of films that come in various genres has achieved cult status thanks to their deeply devoted fans.

So without further ado, here’s our 30 best cult classic movies that you can add to your collection of midnight screening staples and watch right in the comfort of your home.

Best Cult Classic Movies Of All Time